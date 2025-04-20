Unlike other holidays and observances, there is a wide variance on what stores will be open and closed for Easter Sunday in the U.S.

Some of the nation’s biggest retailers, including Target, will be closed for the holiday, while others, including Walmart, will remain open.

For those seeking home improvement items or gardening supplies, Home Depot locations will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, according to TODAY. Those wanting to go to Lowe’s will find those retailers closed however, according to the company.

Some other big-box stores will also be closed, including Costco, whose locations across the U.S. will be closed in observance of the holiday, according to the company’s website.

For those in the Chicago area needing a last-minute grocery run for the holiday, Mariano’s locations will be open for the holiday, though the company does caution that some pharmacies will have abbreviated or altered hours.

Jewel-Osco and Kroger stores will also largely be open, though hours will vary by location, according to both companies.

Here are some other retailers that will remain open for the holiday:

CVS

IKEA

Menards

Old Navy (hours vary by location)

PetSmart

Walgreens (according to Fox Business)

Walmart

Here is a list of some retailers that will be closed:

JCPenny

Kohl’s

Macy’s

Marshall’s

Office Depot

Sam’s Club

Target

T.J. Maxx