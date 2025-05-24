Memorial Day

What stores are open, closed for Memorial Day? Here's what to know

While some businesses will close to mark the holiday, others will remain open Monday

Memorial Day weekend is officially here, and with millions of Americans planning family gatherings Monday, many may be wondering what stores will be open for any last-minute needs.

Celebrated on the last Monday of May each year, Memorial Day is a holiday to honor U.S. military personnel who died while serving in the United States Armed Forces.

While banks, post offices and other official government buildings and services will be closed, most retail chains, grocery stores and restaurant chains will operate on Monday.

From Target and Walmart to other retail stores and restaurant chains, here's a look at what's open and closed for the upcoming holiday.

Stores that are open on Memorial Day

  • The Home Depot
  • Walmart
  • Lowe's
  • Macy's
  • JCPenney
  • Kohl's
  • Best Buy
  • Bass Pro Shops
  • Cabela's
  • IKEA
  • PetSmart
  • Petco
  • Jewel-Osco
  • Mariano's
  • Tony's Fresh Market

Stores that are open with holiday hours/varying by location

  • Ace Hardware
  • TJ Maxx
  • Marshall's
  • HomeGoods
  • Nordstrom/Nordstrom Rack
  • Gap
  • Old Navy
  • Banana Republic
  • Sam's Club

Stores closed for Memorial Day

  • Costco

