What stores are open, closed for Memorial Day? Here's what to know

Memorial Day weekend is officially here, and with millions of Americans planning family gatherings Monday, many may be wondering what stores will be open for any last-minute needs.

Celebrated on the last Monday of May each year, Memorial Day is a holiday to honor U.S. military personnel who died while serving in the United States Armed Forces.

While banks, post offices and other official government buildings and services will be closed, most retail chains, grocery stores and restaurant chains will operate on Monday.

From Target and Walmart to other retail stores and restaurant chains, here's a look at what's open and closed for the upcoming holiday.

Stores that are open on Memorial Day

The Home Depot

Walmart

Lowe's

Macy's

JCPenney

Kohl's

Best Buy

Bass Pro Shops

Cabela's

IKEA

PetSmart

Petco

Jewel-Osco

Mariano's

Tony's Fresh Market

Stores that are open with holiday hours/varying by location

Ace Hardware

TJ Maxx

Marshall's

HomeGoods

Nordstrom/Nordstrom Rack

Gap

Old Navy

Banana Republic

Sam's Club

Stores closed for Memorial Day

Costco