What stores are closed for Easter? Here's what to know

Easter Sunday is celebrated tomorrow, with several stores closing their doors in observance

By NBC Chicago Staff

Target
Sunday marks the celebration of Easter in Western Christianity, and as families plan for gatherings in observance of the holiday, several stores will be closing their doors for the day.

In addition to many retail chains, several restaurants and grocery chains will also be closing for the day, with plans to open for normal hours on Monday, April 21.

According to USA Today, here's a look at the stores that will be closed for Easter Sunday:

  • Target
  • Chipotle
  • Costco
  • Sam's Club
  • Lowe's
  • T.J. Maxx
  • HomeGoods
  • Marshall's
  • Macy's
  • Nordstrom
  • Nordstrom Rack
  • Kohl's
  • JCPenny
  • Burlington
  • Office Depot
  • Office Max
  • Belk

Many stores cited the desire to give their employees the holiday off as a reason for closure.

Some stores will have closures varying by location, and customers may need to check if they are open. They may also be open with reduced hours. Some of those retailers include:

  • Sephora
  • Victoria's Secret
  • CVS
  • Ace Hardware
  • Gap
  • Old Navy
  • Banana Republic
  • Athleta
