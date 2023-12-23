Christmas

What stores and restaurants are open and closed on Christmas in 2023?

By NBC Chicago Staff and Associated Press

Starbucks
Christmas is just two days away, and from last-minute shopping to perhaps wanting some coffee on the holiday morning, many Americans are wondering what stores and restaurants will remain open for the holiday.

While some chains will have all of their locations closed on the holiday, several others may vary by location, so be sure to double check with a store in your area if you're planning on doing any shopping on the holiday.

Here's a look at which stores will be open and closed on Christmas in 2023.

All locations closed

  • ALDI
  • Chick-fil-A
  • Chili's
  • Costco
  • Home Depot
  • IKEA
  • Jewel-Osco
  • Krispy Kreme
  • Lowe's
  • Macy's
  • Meijer
  • Red Robin
  • Sam's Club
  • Trader Joe's
  • Walmart
  • Whole Foods

Likely to be open, but check with your store first

Most of these chain's locations will be open on Christmas, but hours are likely to vary store-to-store, so it's best to call ahead of time to make sure.

  • CVS
  • Dunkin'
  • McDonald's
  • Starbucks
  • Walgreens

Likely to be closed, but check with your store first

  • Buffalo Wild Wings
  • KFC
  • Popeye's
  • Target

