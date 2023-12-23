What stores and restaurants are open and closed on Christmas in 2023?

Christmas is just two days away, and from last-minute shopping to perhaps wanting some coffee on the holiday morning, many Americans are wondering what stores and restaurants will remain open for the holiday.

While some chains will have all of their locations closed on the holiday, several others may vary by location, so be sure to double check with a store in your area if you're planning on doing any shopping on the holiday.

Here's a look at which stores will be open and closed on Christmas in 2023.

All locations closed

ALDI

Chick-fil-A

Chili's

Costco

Home Depot

IKEA

Jewel-Osco

Krispy Kreme

Lowe's

Macy's

Meijer

Red Robin

Sam's Club

Trader Joe's

Walmart

Whole Foods

Likely to be open, but check with your store first

Most of these chain's locations will be open on Christmas, but hours are likely to vary store-to-store, so it's best to call ahead of time to make sure.

CVS

Dunkin'

McDonald's

Starbucks

Walgreens

Likely to be closed, but check with your store first