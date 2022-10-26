What Should the Shedd Aquarium Name Its New Sea Otter? Chicagoans Get to Decide

Because “929” isn’t a proper name — unless, perhaps, you’re the child of a Hollywood celebrity — Shedd Aquarium is looking for some help naming one of its rescued sea otters.

Otter 929 and Otter 926 were just 2 weeks old when they were discovered, separately, along the California coast, according to Shedd officials. Neither their mothers nor any other adult otters were anywhere nearby at the time. Staff at the Aquarium of the Pacific took care of the pups before they were brought to Chicago.

The otters are now 9 months old, both female, and have been living behind the scenes at the aquarium.

“Now, both otters have been introduced to the otter habitat and can occasionally be seen by guests that visit the aquarium. As with all sea otters at the aquarium, the newest additions will still have access to behind-the-scenes spaces as well,” Shedd staff said.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

If you want to help pick a name — the Shedd animal care team plans to vote for a name for 926 — you have one week. Here are your choices: Jade, Sunny or Willow.

There is no limit on how many times you can vote for a name, but voting closes at 5 p.m. Oct. 31. Expect an announcement on the names on Nov. 1. You can submit your vote here.

Sea otters are the smallest marine species and are members of the weasel family. Adult females can weigh up to 60 pounds, while males might reach 90 pounds.