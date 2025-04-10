What is the SAVE Act and who voted for it? What to know for Illinois

The U.S. House of Representatives narrowly passed a budget framework aligning with President Donald Trump's agenda, with the majority caucus swaying over conservative holdouts to pass the measure.

Known as the "SAVE Act," the measure passed by a vote of 220-208, with four Democrats joining 216 Republicans to form a narrow majority, according to the House of Representatives clerk.

Speaker Mike Johnson stood with Senate Majority Leader John Thune early in the morning at the Capitol and said Trump’s “big, beautiful bill,” which seeks as much as $1.5 trillion in cuts to federal programs and services, was on track. The speaker had abruptly halted voting Wednesday night.

“I believe we have the votes,” said Johnson, R-La. “We’ll take the next big step.”

Thune, R-S.D., also tried to assure House conservatives that many GOP senators are aligned with their pursuit of spending reductions.

“We certainly are going to do everything we can,” Thune said.

The action still leaves weeks, if not months, ahead. House and Senate Republicans will have to turn their budget framework into bill text for a final product. Johnson can lose only a few detractors from his slim Republican majority at any vote along the way. Democrats, in the minority, lack the numbers to stop the package, but they promised to fight every step.

House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries of New York said the GOP budget plan was a “toxic scheme” that proposed the largest cuts to the Medicaid health care program and food assistance in the nation's history, “all in service of enacting massive tax breaks to their millionaire donors, like Elon Musk” — referring to the billionaire businessman who is leading Trump's cost-cutting efforts through the Department of Government Efficiency.

Jeffries said Democrats will push back until they “bury this budget resolution in the ground.”

Late Wednesday, the outcome was in flux. At least a dozen conservative Republicans, if not more, were firmly against the plan. Several of them, including members of the ultraconservative Freedom Caucus, made the unusual move of walking across the Capitol to meet privately with Senate GOP leaders to insist on deeper cuts.

As night fell, Johnson pulled a group of Republicans into a private meeting room as House proceedings came to a standstill. They stayed into the night hashing out alternatives, and were back at it in the morning.

Johnson said he spoke with Trump for about five minutes while the GOP meeting was taking place.

“The president is very anxious for us to get this done,” Johnson said.

But House GOP conservatives, including several of those who met with Trump this week, were concerned that the Senate GOP's blueprint, approved last weekend, did not cut spending to the level they believe necessary to help prevent soaring deficits.

“The Math Does Not Add Up,” Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, had posted earlier on social media.

Rep. Andy Harris, R-Md., the Freedom Caucus chair, led others to meet with the senators.

In the end, Harris, Roy and almost all the holdouts came on board. They said they were assured by Johnson, Thune and Trump that there would be steep cuts ahead. Republican Reps. Thomas Massie of Kentucky and Victoria Spartz of Indiana voted “no.”

“We got as much as we could,” said Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn. ”We realized it was bigger than us."

But the details ahead will matter. Key Republican senators already signaled their disapproval of some $800 billion in House-proposed cuts that could hit Medicaid and other vital programs.

Johnson insisted that the health care and other services that millions of Americans rely on, particularly Medicare, Medicaid and Social Security, would be spared. Republicans instead are seeking to impose new restrictions on benefits and cut what they portray as waste, fraud and abuse, following DOGE's efforts.

A final product is expected later this spring or summer, with more voting to come.

What is the bill meant to do?

Central to the budget framework is the Republican effort to preserve the tax breaks approved in 2017, during Trump's first term, while potentially adding the new ones he promised during his 2024 campaign. That includes no taxes on tipped wages, Social Security income and others, ballooning the price tag to some $7 trillion over the decade.

The package also allows for more than $500 billion in budget increases, including some $175 billion to pay for Trump's deportation operation and as much for the Defense Department to bolster military spending.

The plan would also raise the nation's debt limit to allow more borrowing to pay the bills. Trump had wanted lawmakers to take the politically difficult issue off the table. With debt now at $36 trillion, the Treasury Department has said it will run out of funds by August.

But the House and Senate need to resolve their differences on the debt limit, as well. The House GOP increases the debt limit to $4 trillion, but the Senate lifted it to $5 trillion so Congress would not have to revisit the issue again until after the midterm elections in November 2026.

To clip costs, the Senate is using an unusual accounting method that does not count the costs of preserving the 2017 tax cuts, some $4.5 trillion, as new spending, another factor that is enraging the House conservatives.

How did Illinois congressmen vote on the SAVE Act?

All 17 Illinois representatives voted along party lines in Wednesday's vote, with downstate Republican representatives Mike Bost (IL-12), Mary Miller (IL-15) and Darin LaHood (IL-16) all voting in favor of the measure.

The state's fourteen Democrats, listed below, voted against the SAVE Act:

Jonathan Jackson (IL-1)

Robin Kelly (IL-2)

Delia Ramirez (IL-3)

Chuy García (IL-4)

Mike Quigley (IL-5)

Sean Casten (IL-6)

Danny Davis (IL-7)

Raja Krishnamoorthi (IL-8)

Jan Schakowsky (IL-9)

Brad Schneider (IL-10)

Bill Foster (IL-11)

Nikki Budzinski (IL-13)

Eric Sorensen (IL-17)

What Democrats voted for the SAVE Act?

While 216 of 220 Republicans voted in favor of the SAVE Act, with four others abstaining, four Democrats broke party ranks and supported the Trump-backed budget framework.