What Restaurants Are Open on Thanksgiving in the Chicago Area?

Thinking of dining out for Thanksgiving? From fast-food chains to fine-dining restaurants, you'll certainly have plenty of options to pick from.

While a handful of restaurants will operate on the holiday, their hours may vary by location. Be sure to check before visiting.

Here's a list of restaurant chains that will be open on Thanksgiving:

Boston Market

Buffalo Wild Wings

Burger King

Cracker Barrel

Denny's

Dunkin'

Domino's Pizza

Golden Corral

IHOP

McDonald's

Wendy's

Popeyes

Starbucks

TGI Friday's

A handful off eateries from Chicago's culinary scene are ringing in the holiday with a plateful of festive offerings, too. Those looking to feast on a Thanksgiving meal can opt to do so in and around the city by dining in or grabbing food to go.

Here's a list of Chicago-area restaurants serving Thanksgiving meals:

Truluck's

Diners can get a traditional three-course Thanksgiving meal of turkey with a selections of sides and desserts for $59 at Truluck's. The meal will cost $25 for those ages 12 and under. In addition, guests can enjoy two holiday specialty cocktails: the Holiday Nog and a Turkey Fashioned made with Wild Turkey bourbon, spiced orange syrup, angostura and orange bitters.

The special will be available from noon to 9 p.m. Thursday.

The restaurant is located at 9860 Berwyn Ave. in Rosemont. Reservations can be made here.

Chief O'Neill's

The pub and restaurant is hosting a dinner buffet stuffed with a variety of soup, salads, seafood appetizers, crudité platters, carvery, entrée selections, as well as a wide selection of sides and desserts. The meal will cost $85 for adults and $45 for those 12 and under.

The special will be available from noon to 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

The restaurant is located at 3471 N. Elston Ave. in the city's Avondale neighborhood. Reservations can be made here.

River Roast

River Roast will serve a Thanksgiving menu from 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday for dine in or carry out. The meal will cost $75 for adults. Children ages 10 and under can eat for free.

The restaurant is located at 315 N. LaSalle St. in the city's River North neighborhood. Reservations can be made here.

Di Pescara

The seafood restaurant will offer diners a selection of Thanksgiving dishes, including ciabatta bread, orchard salad with green goddess dressing, butternut squash soup with candied pumpkin seeds, roasted turkey and more. The menu is $54.95 per person and $25.95 for children under 10.

The special will be available from noon to 5 p.m. Thursday.

The restaurant is located at 2124 Northbrook Ct. in Northbrook. Reservations can be made here.

Joe's Seafood, Prime Steak & Stone Crab

Guests can head to the eatery to munch on plates like sliced turkey breast with gravy alongside all the festive fixings. The menu is $69.95 for adults and $34.95 for children ages 5 to 12. Kids under 4 can eat for free.

The special will be available from 11:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Thursday.

The restaurant is located at 60 E. Grand Ave. in the city's River North neighborhood. Reservations can be made here.

RPM Italian

A three-course meal with an Italian twist will be up for grabs from noon to 8:30 p.m. Thursday at the establishment. The meal will be $98 per person.

The restaurant is located at 52 W. Illinois St. in the city's River North neighborhood. Reservations can be made here.

RPM Steak

RPM Steak will celebrate Thanksgiving with a four-course feast, with options like turkey breast and steak. Fixings, such as garlic whipped potatoes, will also be available. The meal will be $105 per person.

The special will be available from noon to 8 p.m. Thursday.

The restaurant is located at 66 W. Kinzie St. in the city's River North Neighborhood. Reservations can be made here.

Shaw's Crab House - Chicago

Shaw's Crab House will offer plates like herb roasted turkey breast and sides such as sweet potatoes with marshmallow for its seasonal special.

The dishes will be available from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday.

The restaurant is located at 21 E. Hubbard St. in the city's River North neighborhood. Reservations can be made here.