What NFL Playoff Games Are on Today? Wild Card Round Schedule for Monday

What NFL playoff games are on today? Wild card schedule for Monday originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The wild card round is wrapping up, and the last two teams on the schedule are the Dallas Cowboys and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The No. 5 Cowboys (12-5) will be taking on the No. 4 Bucs (8-9) on Monday night, and the two NFC teams will be fighting for the final spot to advance to the divisional round.

The Bucs clinched the top position in the NFC South after beating the Carolina Panthers in Week 17, giving them the fourth seed in the conference. Since the Philadelphia Eagles clinched the NFC East and the first-round bye, the Cowboys became the top wild card team with the fifth seed

America’s Team lost its most recent matchup to the Washington Commanders 26-6 and will be looking for some redemption this week as it battles Tom Brady and Co. On the other side of things, the Bucs haven’t racked up as many wins this season, and they also failed to claim a victory during their last regular season game against the Atlanta Falcons, where they fell 30-17.

Next up for the winner of Monday’s game is a matchup against the No. 2 San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. Before the divisional round starts next weekend, here’s what to know about the last wild card game:

What time is the NFL playoff game today?

Cowboys at Buccaneers: 8:15 p.m. ET

What TV channel is the NFL playoff game on today?

The game will take place at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay and air on ESPN/ABC.