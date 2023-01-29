What NFL Playoff Games Are on Today? NFL Conference Championship Sunday Schedule

NFL Conference Championship Sunday schedule originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

NFL Conference Championship Sunday has finally arrived and the stage is set for another exciting round in the playoffs. Soon, one team will be crowned as Super Bowl champion and raise the coveted Lombardi Trophy.

Brock Purdy and the No. 2 seed San Francisco 49ers will visit Jalen Hurts and the top-seeded Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field for the NFC Championship Game, while Joe Burrow and the No. 3 seed Cincinnati Bengals will head to Arrowhead Stadium to take on Patrick Mahomes (who is recovering from a high-ankle sprain) and the No. 1 seed Kansas City Chiefs for a showdown in the AFC.

The Eagles-49ers matchup will mark the first meeting of the season between these two teams while the Bengals and Chiefs will see each other for a second time after their Week 13 meeting, which ended in a 27-24 Bengals win.

Philly is making its seventh NFC title bid since 2001, while the 49ers are in the NFC Championship Game for the third time in four seasons. In the AFC, the Chiefs-Bengals game is a rematch of last year's AFC Championship Game, after Joe Burrow led the Bengals past the Chiefs in a 27-24 overtime thriller.

As we get ready to dive into the conference championship action, here’s everything you need to know about the two-game slate:

What are the NFL playoff games today?

Philadelphia Eagles vs. San Francisco 49ers: 3:00 p.m. ET

Channel: Eagles-49ers will air on FOX. Kevin Burkhardt (play-by-play), Greg Olsen (analyst), Erin Andrews (reporter) and Tom Rinaldi (reporter) will be on the call.

Odds: The Eagles are listed as 2.5-point favorites against the 49ers, according to our partner, PointsBet.

Cincinnati Bengals at Kansas City Chiefs: 6:30 p.m. ET

Channel: Bengals-Chiefs will air on CBS. Jim Nantz (play-by-play), Tony Romo (analyst), Tracy Wolfson (reporter) and Jay Feely (reporter) will be on the call.

Odds: The Chiefs enter Sunday’s game as 2-point favorites over the Bengals, according to our partner, PointsBet.

