Here's Everything You Need to Know About the 2023 Illinois State Fair

The Illinois State Fair will be back in 2023, and is slated to run from Aug. 10 through Aug. 20 in Springfield.

The event will take place at the Illinois State Fairgrounds, located at 801 Sangamon Avenue. During the event, fairgrounds will be open from 7 a.m. to midnight.

Tickets are $5 for individuals ages 13-59 from Sunday through Thursday, and $10 on Fridays and Saturdays.

Discounted tickets are available for children under 12 and seniors 60 and older. Additionally, the fair offers a number of free and discounted days.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

The daily parking rate is $5, with a seasonal parking pass available for $40.

The fair will have a number of family-friendly activities and attractions to make the best out of a last taste of summer before heading back to school.

From auto races to carnival rides and more, this event has something for everyone.

With all of the exploring you'll be doing, you're sure to work up an appetite. Not to worry, the fair has you covered.

The Illinois State Fair will feature various food and beverage vendors, including a wine experience hosted by the The Illinois Grape Growers and Vintners Association (IGGVA).

To top it all off, Grammy-winning country music star Maren Morris and 1960's rock group REO Speedwagon will headline the Illinois Lottery Grandstand on Aug. 19. Tickets for the event have not yet been announced, but they will be priced in tiers beginning at $50.

If you're interested in learning more about the 2023 Illinois State Fair, check out their website.