What is Tier 2? A Breakdown of the COVID Restrictions

Several Illinois counties are now under Tier 2 coronavirus restrictions after the state changed the guidelines required to ease some mitigations.
Almost all of Illinois was allowed to loosen certain restrictions, leaving only two regions still under the Tier 3 mitigations, the state's health department announced Monday.
Illinois health officials announced that due to a change in staffing contracts, which increases hospital staffing across the state, several regions could leave their previous tiers.
Local
With that change, much of the Chicago area was placed under Tier 2, with only two counties remaining in Tier 3 and a few counties reaching Tier 1.
Here's a full breakdown of the restrictions in place in each tier and which counties fall under them:
Tier 3:
Regions 4 and 7, including Will and Kankakee counties
Bars and restaurants
- Suspend indoor service
- Outdoor, delivery and takeout service continues under updated hours
- No tables exceeding 6 people
Cultural institutions
- Operations paused
Gaming and casinos
- Operations paused
Hotels
- Limited to registered guests
- Fitness centers closed or operating on reservation model at 25% capacity
Household gatherings
- Limiting to household members is encouraged
Indoor fitness classes
- Operations paused
Meetings, events and gatherings (excluding inperson school or sports)
- No gatherings in meeting rooms, banquet halls, party rooms, private clubs, etc.
- Funerals limited to 10 family members of decedents
Offices
- Remote work encouraged
Organized group recreational activities (fitness centers, sports, etc.)
- Indoor sports and recreation paused
- Outdoor sports and recreation, individual training allowed
- Groups limited to 10 people
Tier 2:
Region 8, 9, 10 and 11, including Kane, DuPage, McHenry, Lake and suburban Cook counties, along with Chicago.
Bars and restaurants
- Suspend indoor service
- Outdoor, delivery and takeout service continues under updated hours
- No tables exceeding 6 people
Cultural institutions
- Open under Phase 4 rules
Gaming and casinos
- Open under Phase 4 rules from Illinois Gaming Board
Hotels
- Limited to registered guests
- Fitness centers closed or operating on reservation model at 25% capacity
Household gatherings
- Limiting to 10 people is encouraged
Indoor fitness classes
- Groups limited to 10, including fitness classes
Meetings, events and gatherings (excluding inperson school or sports)
- Limit to 10 guests indoors and outdoors
Offices
- Open under Phase 4 rules
Organized group recreational activities (fitness centers, sports, etc.)
- Limit to lesser of 25 guests or 25% overall capacity indoors and outdoors
- Sports follow measures in the All Sport Guidelines
Tier 1:
Regions 1, 2 and 6, including Grundy, DeKalb, Kendall and LaSalle counties
Bars and restaurants
- Indoor service limited to lesser of 25% or 25 persons per room
- No tables exceeding 4 people indoors
- Suspend indoor service if not serving food
- Outdoor, delivery and takeout service continues under updated hours
Cultural institutions
- Open under Phase 4 rules
Gaming and casinos
- Open under Phase 4 rules from Illinois Gaming Board
Hotels
- Open under Phase 4 rules
Household gatherings
- Allowed with public health guidelines
Indoor fitness classes
- Open under Phase 4 rules
Meetings, events and gatherings (excluding inperson school or sports)
- Limit to lesser of 25 guests or 25% overall capacity indoors and outdoors
Offices
- Open under Phase 4 rules
Organized group recreational activities (fitness centers, sports, etc.)
- Recreation, fitness centers and outdoor activities follow Phase 4 guidance
- Sports follow measures in the All Sport Guidelines
Phase 4:
Regions 3 and 5 in western and southern Illinois
Gatherings: All gatherings of 50 people or fewer are allowed with this limit subject to change based on latest data and guidance
Travel: Travel should follow IDPH and CDC approved guidance
Health care: All health care providers are open
Education and child care: P-12 schools, higher education, all summer programs, and child care open with IDPH approved safety guidance
Outdoor recreation: All outdoor recreation allowed
Businesses:
- Manufacturing: All manufacturing open with IDPH approved safety guidance
- “Non-essential” businesses: All employees can return to work with IDPH approved safety guidance; Employers are encouraged to provide accommodations for COVID-19-vulnerable employees
- Bars and restaurants: Open with capacity limits and IDPH approved safety guidance
- Personal care services and health clubs: All barbershops, salons, spas and health and fitness clubs open with capacity limits and IDPH approved safety guidance
- Entertainment: Cinema and theaters open with capacity limits and IDPH approved safety guidance
- Retail: Open with capacity limits and IDPH approved safety guidance
Under the state's guidelines, a region can move to Tier 2 mitigations if it sees a test positivity rate less than 12% for three consecutive days and more than 20% of ICU and hospital beds are available, as well as declining COVID-19 hospitalizations in seven of the previous 10 days.
How do you get to each tier or phase?
To move to Tier 1, regions need:
- A test positivity rate below 8 percent for three consecutive days, as measured by the 7-day rolling average; AND
- Greater than or equal to 20 percent available staffed ICU and medical/surgical hospital beds for three consecutive days, on a 3-day rolling average; AND
- No sustained increase in the number of people in the hospital with COVID-19 for seven out of 10 days, on a 7-day average.
To move to back Phase 4, however, regions need:
- A test positivity rate less than or equal to 6.5 percent for three consecutive days, as measured by the 7-day rolling average; AND
- Greater than or equal to 20 percent available staffed ICU and medical/surgical hospital beds for three consecutive days, on a 3-day rolling average; AND
- No sustained increase in the number of people in the hospital with COVID-19 for seven out of 10 days, on a 7-day average.