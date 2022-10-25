What is the Sunshine Protection Act And How Would It Affect Daylight Saving Time?

In just under two weeks, clocks will fall back and revert to standard time, ending the period of daylight saving time that lasts from mid-March to early November each year.

Yet legislation that was unanimously passed by the Senate earlier this year, known as the Sunshine Protection Act, would effectively eliminate the seasonal changing of clocks and make daylight saving time permanent.

Despite the overwhelming support in the Senate, the bill would still need approval from the House of Representatives and President Joe Biden in order to take affect. According to an article from The Hill in July, the bill's passage is currently unlikely.

“We have so many other priorities, but it doesn’t mean because it’s not a priority that we’re not trying to work on it. We are,” N.J. Democratic Congressman Frank Pallone said, later adding, “If we can accomplish anything, it wouldn’t be until the fall.”

According to Reuters, at least 30 states have introduced legislation to end the practice of changing times each year, and Pallone cited a study that suggested 71% of Americans are in favor of ending the time change each year.

Supporters of the bill, including co-sponsor Sen. Marco Rubio, said that giving children an additional hour of sunlight after school will allow for safer trips home, more time spent outdoors and other health benefits. He also argued that there would be economic benefits to such a change.

But some experts say permanent standard time might be more beneficial.

If the Sunshine Protection Act were to take effect, areas in the northern U.S. would be disproportionately affected during the winter months, according to the AASM.

"Some parts of Montana, North Dakota and Michigan would not see sunrise until after 9:30 a.m. during the winter months," the American Academy of Sleep Medicine said, if the country adopted permanent daylight saving time.

Standard time is used in the U.S. from early November through mid-March, and is also used year-round in more than 60% of worldwide countries, according to the website Time and Date.

According to the Illinois-based AASM, standard time may be more aligned with our body's internal clock.

"The daily cycle of natural light and darkness is the most powerful timing cue to synchronize our body’s internal clock," AASM says. "When we receive more light in the morning and darkness in the evening, our bodies and nature are better aligned, making it easier to wake up for our daily activities and easier to fall asleep at night. Daylight saving time disrupts our internal clock, leading to sleep loss and poor sleep quality, which in turn lead to negative health consequences."

"More populous cities would be impacted by darker mornings as well – with permanent daylight saving time, sunrise wouldn’t occur until 8:20 a.m. in New York City in January. In Los Angeles, sunrise in January would be at almost 8 a.m., and in Minneapolis, sunrise would be at nearly 9 a.m."

AASM experts go on to say that seasonal time changes overall are unfavorable to health. According to the AASM, the changes have been linked to an increase in stroke, hospital admissions and cardiovascular events.

"One study found a reduction in the rate of cardiovascular events during standard time in particular, suggesting that the chronic effects of daylight saving time may lead to a higher risk of adverse health problems when compared with standard time," it says.