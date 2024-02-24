What is the Snow Moon and when can I see it? Here's what to know

It's been a turbulent week for weather in Chicago that has seen everything from sunny skies and 60-degree days to freezing temperatures and accumulating snow.

Fittingly enough, snow has returned to the Chicago area just in time for a special winter sight in the skies, the Snow Moon.

Nicknamed for the typically heavy snowfall seen this month, the Snow Moon is seen each February.

Here's what to know about the Snow Moon and how to see it:

Why is it called the Snow Moon?

February's full moon was called Snow Moon by many Native American cultures due to the typically heavy snowfall that occurs during this time of year.

According to the National Weather Service, February is the United States’ snowiest month.

There have also been other names used for February's full moon such as Hungry Moon, which the Cherokee used to call it, describing the time of food scarcity during the late winter period. It has also been called the Storm Moon, Wolf Moon and Candles Moon, according to NASA.

What is special about this Snow Moon?

This year, the moon will be a "micromoon," meaning that it will be at its farthest point from the Earth. February's full Moon is about 252,225 miles from us, making it look a bit smaller than other full moons.

When can you see the full Snow Moon in 2024?

The moon will begin turning full late at night on Feb. 23 and will officially turn full during the early morning hours of Saturday, Feb. 24, the Adler Planetarium reports. The best time to view it, however, will be at moonrise later on Saturday.

What time will the Snow Moon be visible?

It'll reach its peak illumination during the daytime in North America, so for the best view of this moon, look for it starting just after moonrise on Saturday night.

In Chicago, that will be at 5:51 p.m.

It's expected to drift above the horizon in the east around sunset and reach its highest point in the sky around midnight.

What will the weather be like?

While the messy conditions caused by accumulating snow on Friday night and early Saturday morning may now be behind us, the chilly temperatures are poised to stick around for one more day.

Aided by the snow on the ground in much of the area, temperatures are expected to hover around freezing for much of the day Saturday.

The mercury will likely be in the low 30s by the time of moonrise on Saturday evening, with ample viewing conditions expected as much of the cloud cover from the morning is expected to clear by then.

Which full moon comes next?

March’s full Worm Moon will appear on the nights of Sunday, March 24, and Monday, March 25.

That will be the first full moon of the spring season.