What is the Signature Dish of Chicago? Social Media Question Sparks Big Debate From Chicagoans

Chicagoans are very passionate about their food, but which dish that residents hold dear would be dubbed the city's signature item?

That question has sparked a big debate on social media.

A Reddit user posted the question Tuesday, asking "for you Chicagoans, what do you believe to be the national dish of the city?"

Residents wasted no time coming up with a long list of answers.

Among the first to be suggested was unsurprisingly Italian beef, though some specified "combo dipped" and topped with giardiniera and others said "hot, wet, mozz, extra side of gravy."

Some even went as far as to suggest giardiniera itself be crowned the title.

"I don’t think it’s really anywhere else, at least not like ours," one user wrote.

Other suggestions in the comments included Chicago-style hot dogs, polish sausage, "thin crust pizza cut into squares," mostaccioli, pizza puffs and more.

"Pizza Puffs are the only thing that Chicago still keeps secret. It isn’t a great food, but it is totally unique," one user wrote.

"Real ones know it’s mostaccioli," another commented.

The top comment on the Reddit post appeared to be Italian beef, however.

So, what do you think, Chicago? Do you agree?