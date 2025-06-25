English Premier League

What is the Premier League Summer Series, a U.S. championship for English clubs?

The 2025 series will feature four Premier League clubs, AFC Bournemouth, Everton, Manchester United and West Ham United. Each team will play a match in three cities, including Chicago.

By Hannah Webster

For a second time, the English Premier League is bringing a Summer Series to the United States, giving U.S. fans the chance to see their favorite clubs in action.

Here’s what to know about the 2025 Premier League Summer Series.

What is the Premier League Summer Series?

The 2025 Summer Series is a six-match pre-season championship between four Premier League clubs. The matches are played across three U.S. cities.

The inaugural Premier League Summer Series took place in 2023. After the 2024 series was cancelled, the League is returning to the U.S. this summer.

When and where is the Summer Series?

The Summer Series consists of three doubleheaders between July 26 and Aug. 3. Tickets include access to both games on a given night.

Matches will take place at the following locations:

MetLife Stadium, New Jersey

  • July 26
  • First kick-off at 4:00 p.m. ET

Soldier Field, Chicago

  • July 30
  • First kick-off at 5:30 p.m. CT

Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

  • Aug. 3
  • First kick-off at 2:00 p.m. ET

A complete list of which matches will take place on each date is available on the Premier League website.

How is the Summer Series scored?

Clubs will play against each of their opponents once. At the end of the series, the winner will be determined based on a point system.

Winning a match earns a club three points. In the event of a tie, both teams are awarded one point. If there is a tie in points after all six matches, positions will be determined based on goal difference.

