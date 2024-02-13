What is ShotSpotter? What to know after city decides not to renew contract to use controversial technology

After over a decade of utilizing the technology, the city of Chicago announced on Tuesday that it will not renew its contract to use ShotSpotter, announcing that the equipment will be decommissioned later in 2024.

According to Mayor Brandon Johnson's office, the contract with SoundThinking, the company that operates ShotSpotter, expires on Friday and will not be renewed, bringing an end to the technology's use in Chicago that initially began in 2012.

The equipment uses acoustic sensors to triangulate the sound of gunfire, with information relayed to police within 60 seconds, according to the company’s website.

Activists argued that the technology is ineffective, and actually heightens the risk of violent encounters with police officers. The MacArthur Justice Foundation found that 89% of ShotSpotter reports led police to find no gun-related crime, and 86% turned up no crime at all, according to a 2021 study.

All devices currently in use in the city will be decommissioned on Sept. 22, according to city officials.

Johnson’s mayoral campaign included promises to get rid of the technology, saying it was unreliable and citing incidents like the fatal police shooting of 13-year-old Adam Toledo in 2021.

While the move marks Johnson following through on a campaign promise and likely pleasing much of the progressive voter base that paved his way to the mayor's office, Johnson's decision has drawn sharp criticism from some aldermen who argue that Chicago police are losing an investigative tool and that officers are placed at increased risk.

City Council members David Moore, Anthony Beale, Chris Taliaferro and Silvana Tabares attended a press conference on Tuesday blasting the decision, saying the technology helps to save lives.

Beale slammed the move as "another horrible decision from this administration," arguing that many citizens do not call the police in instances of gun crimes and that ShotSpotter gives officers a tool to combat shootings in those instances.

Others argued that ShotSpotter helps to improve response times and allow for immediate assistance to any potential victims of a shooting.

According to the Cook County State's Attorney's office, ShotSpotter led to arrests in just 1% of approximately 12,000 incidents.

“Moving forward, the city of Chicago will deploy its resources on the most effective strategies and tactics proven to accelerate the current downward trend in violent crime,” according to a statement from the city. “Doing this work, in consultation with community, violence prevention organizations and law enforcement, provides a pathway to a better, stronger, safer Chicago for all.”

Chicago has spent close to $50 million on ShotSpotter technology over the duration of its usage, with ShotSpotter also used in cities such as New York, Boston and Denver.

According to the Securities and Exchange Commission, Chicago made up for 18% of ShotSpotter's revenue in 2020.

Groups like “#StopShotSpotter” argue that treating gun violence as a public health issue, rather than a problem in need of “flashy new law enforcement surveillance tools,” is the proper approach.