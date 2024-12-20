What is RSV? What are the most common symptoms? Here's everything you need to know

Respiratory viruses typically experience their highest levels in the wintertime, and this year will likely be no different.

Such illnesses, the cold and flu share common symptoms and can put a damper on your holiday season and beyond. Of the most common respiratory viruses - one may be less heard of - respiratory syncytial virus.

RSV infects the nose, throat, and lungs and is often difficult to distinguish from other respiratory viruses, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Most people typically experience mild symptoms and recover in a week or two. But depending on age and certain risk factors, serious complications are possible.

Here's what you need to know about the virus, including the most common symptoms, who's the most susceptible and the best actions to reduce your risk.

Symptoms

People infected with RSV usually exhibit symptoms within 4 to 6 days after getting infected, according to the CDC. The most common symptoms are:

Runny nose

Congestion

Decrease in appetite

Coughing

Sneezing

Fever

Symptoms typically appear in stages and not all at once. The signs might be apparent in adults - but less noticeable in young infants.

While RSV typically causes a mild, cold-like illness, it can also lead to severe illness such as bronchiolitis and pneumonia.

Other symptoms of severe cases include the following, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Wheezing — a high-pitched noise that's usually heard on breathing out (exhaling)

Rapid breathing or difficulty breathing — the person may prefer to sit up rather than lie down

Bluish color of the skin due to lack of oxygen

RSV in infants

RSV can affect a person of any age but causes the most problems for the very young, according to Cedars Sinai Medical Center.

Infants who contract RSV might not show extensive symptoms and only exhibit irritability, decreased activity and trouble breathing, according to the CDC.

It turns out, most babies have been infected at least once by the time they are 2 years old, Cedars Sinai's website stated. Babies can also be reinfected with the virus -- and infection can happen again anytime throughout life.

In high-risk babies, RSV can lead to severe respiratory illness and pneumonia, which may become life-threatening.

How does RSV spread?

According to the CDC, RSV spreads in multiple ways, including when:

A person who has RSV coughs or sneezes near you

You get virus droplets from a cough or sneeze in your eyes, nose, or mouth

You have direct contact with the virus, like kissing the face of a child with RSV

You touch a surface that has the virus on it, like a doorknob, and then touch your face before washing your hands

An infected person is most contagious during the first week or so after getting an infection, according to the Mayo Clinic. But in infants and those with weakened immunity, the virus may continue to spread even after symptoms go away, for up to four weeks.

Prevention

Two options exist for young children:

An RSV vaccine given to the mother during pregnancy

An RSV immunization given to infants and some older babies

Older adults:

The Food and Drug Administration has approved RSV vaccines for adults age 60 and older. While two vaccines are available - Abrysvo and Arexvy - the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention doesn't recommend one over the other.

Other steps

The Mayo Clinic recommends the following actions to help prevent the spread of infection: Wash your hands often, avoid exposure, keep things clean, Don't share drinking glasses with others, don't smoke and wash toys regularly.