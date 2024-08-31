What is a rip current? What to know with 8-foot high waves possible this weekend

Labor Day weekend and the unofficial end of summer is here in the Chicago area, and while Saturday is a picture-perfect day, those hoping to head to the beach on Sunday or Monday may want to reconsider, due to a high swim risk caused by high winds.

All Lake Michigan beaches in Illinois and Northwest Indiana could see waves as high as four-to-eight feet, with increasing winds coming off the lake on Sunday that is expected to last through Monday evening.

In addition to dangerous swimming conditions, hazardous boating conditions are possible as well due to choppy waves stemming from northeast winds of 25 to 30 miles per hour.

Rip currents are likely to occur in the lake this weekend, when winds blowing inland, or water towards the shoreline, walk back out in the opposite direction due to currents that pull away from the land.

Swimmers who feel themselves getting pulled away from the shoreline should swim parallel to the beach to get out of the current before swimming back to the shore to avoid exhaustion from fighting the current.

Both days are listed as a "high swim risk," meaning people should stay out of the water, avoid piers, breakwalls and lakeshore trails.

Away from the water, extended weekend overall will bring a stretch of dry weather and plenty of sunshine, meteorologists said.

Pleasant conditions are expected to persist on Sunday, despite a notable drop in temperatures from the mid 80s to mid 70s. Monday will be slightly cooler, but enjoyable as well, with plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the low to mid 70s.

An uptick in temperatures will come in the following days, with high temperatures in the high 70s on Tuesday and highs in the low 80s on Wednesday.