What is Listeria and Who's Most At Risk? What to Know as Alert Issued in Illinois

With Illinois part of a recent six-state alert linked to a deadly listeria outbreak, many might be wondering what exactly is listeria and who is most at risk?

The outbreak has already left at least two people in Illinois sickened, with 14 others left ill across other states.

Here's what we know about the outbreak and listeria infections, their symptoms and who it impacts most.

What is listeria?

Listeria is a persistent germ that can be hard to get rid of from surfaces and equipment.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it is usually caused by eating food contaminated with the bacterium Listeria monocytogenes.

CDC data showed about 1,6000 people are sickened by it each year, with about 260 deaths.

Who is most at risk of a listeria infection?

Listeria is especially dangerous for the elderly, pregnant women and those with compromised immune systems.

According to the Mayo Clinic, pregnant women are much more susceptible to listeria infections than other healthy adults, but while an infection may cause only a mild illness in pregnant women, it could post larger consequences for their babies. Those include:

Miscarriage

Stillbirth

Premature birth

A potentially fatal infection after birth

What are the symptoms of listeria?

Symptoms of listeria poisoning include fever, muscle aches, nausea and diarrhea, but the severity of symptoms will depend largely on the person. People who are not at high-risk can become infected, but cases of severe illness are rarer.

According to the CDC, symptoms of invasive illness, or ones in which "bacteria have spread beyond the intestines," typically start within two weeks after eating contaminated food.

Symptoms include:

Fever

Flu-like symptoms, such as muscle aches and fatigue

Headache

Why was an alert issued and what do we know so far?

Two people in Illinois have been sickened by a deadly listeria outbreak that has been linked to deli meat and cheese, the CDC said Wednesday.

In total, 16 people have been sickened across six states -- New York, Maryland, Massachusetts, Illinois, New Jersey and California. The majority of the outbreak is in New York, according to health officials.

According to authorities, most people sickened were hospitalized. One illness resulted in the loss of a pregnancy, and one illness resulted in death, according to the CDC.

According to officials, preliminary information shows that deli meat and cheese purchased at deli counters in multiple states are the likely sources of this outbreak. However, investigators said, it's difficult to identify a single food as the source of outbreaks linked to deli meats and cheeses.

Eleven of those who fell ill are of Eastern European background or speak Russian and investigators are trying to figure out why.

What should people do?

Here is what the CDC recommends: