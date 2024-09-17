What is Kratom? Drink with controversial herb banned in Indiana, but sold parts of Illinois

A "euphoric seltzer" drink sold across the country is now making headlines due to its controversial ingredients, which are banned in several midwestern states, but not in Illinois.

New Brew, a non-alcoholic, 21 and over "functional beverage" founded in 2022 is meant to create a "non-inebriating bliss," the website said, with "a symphony of effects that include a positive attitude shift and balanced feeling of calm, clarity and connection."

According to a report from BevNet, the drink "reintroduces plants into the ceremony of drinking," primarily through the use of Kava and Kratom.

"New Brew’s formula blends small amounts of kava root, kratom leaf and caffeine to quickly and effectively enhance energy, reduce stress, and promote mental clarity," the BevNet report said.

But the use of kratom in the U.S. has sparked multiple warnings.

What is Kratom?

The beverage company described Kratom, a leaf grown on evergreen trees native to Southeast Asia, as a plant with a "long history of traditional use in native regions," for various purposes including boosting mood and energy. According to the beverage company, Kratom is at the "core" of the brand's "Euphoric Seltzer."

But the herb, with opioid-and stimulant-like effects, is often referred to as "gas station heroin," NBC News reported.

Several states and cities have banned or enacted rules or regulations around Kratom, which is legal at the federal level. While it is not regulated by the Federal Food and Drug Administration, the FDA has determined it is an unsafe food additive as there is "inadequate information to provide reasonable assurance that such ingredient does not present a significant or unreasonable risk of illness or injury."

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

The FDA has also warned consumers not to use Kratom because of the risk of "serious adverse events," including liver toxicity, seizures and substance use disorder.

New Brew says the "absence of clear guidelines" from the FDA has lead to misunderstanding about the plant and its use.

According to New Brew, the drink is expected to create a feeling of "calm, clarity and connection." It also recommended consumers use caution.

"Please take care when trying New Brew for the first time," the website's FAQ said. "Sip it slow to asses your tolerance." Side effects of consuming too much include nausea, constipation and loss of appetite, the website said.

According to the brand, the drink contains 25mg of kratom and 100mg of kava root extract.

"If consumed responsibly, New Brew has not been shown to cause any serious physical or social harm," the website said.

Where is the sale of kratom banned?

The active ingredient in kratom is banned in a handful of states, including Alabama, Arkansas, Indiana, Rhode Island, Vermont and Wisconsin, according to Sprout Health Group.

In 2014, Illinois' then-Governor Pat Quinn signed into law House Bill 4093, which prohibits the sale of kratom in Illinois to anyone under 18. In 2020, Jerseyville, in the southwestern part of the state, banned the possession, sale and use of kratom entirely, according to the Belleville News-Democrat.

According to New Brew, the drink is not sold in or shipped to a handful of Midwestern locations, including Indiana, Wisconsin and Jerseyville and Alton in Illinois.

New Brew did not immediately respond to NBC Chicago's request for comment.