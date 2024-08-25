What is Illinois' state pie? It's a question many people have asked in recent days, according to a review of recently-searched terms on Google.

While some states' official pies aren't particularly common - take Indiana's sugar cream pie or Oregon's Marionberry pie - Illinois' is.

By some accounts, it actually is the most popular pie flavor - especially at a certain time of year.

You may have guessed it: Illinois' official pie is pumpkin pie.

In 2015, then-Gov. Bruce Rauner signed a bill making pumpkin pie the official state pie of Illinois.

It makes sense given Illinois produces more pumpkins than any other state in the country. Ninety five percent of the pumpkin crop in the U.S. intended for processing is grown in Illinois, according to the Illinois Department of Agriculture.

If you buy canned pumpkin, chances are it was processed in Illinois too.

A company in Morton, a town outside Peoria, produces 85 percent of the processed pumpkin in the U.S., according to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.