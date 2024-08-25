Illinois

What is Illinois' official state pie? There's a reason it's this very popular flavor

In 2015, then-Gov. Bruce Rauner signed a bill making Pumpkin Pie the official state pie of Illinois. Here's why.

What is Illinois' state pie? It's a question many people have asked in recent days, according to a review of recently-searched terms on Google.

While some states' official pies aren't particularly common - take Indiana's sugar cream pie or Oregon's Marionberry pie - Illinois' is.

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

By some accounts, it actually is the most popular pie flavor - especially at a certain time of year.

You may have guessed it: Illinois' official pie is pumpkin pie.

In 2015, then-Gov. Bruce Rauner signed a bill making pumpkin pie the official state pie of Illinois.

It makes sense given Illinois produces more pumpkins than any other state in the country. Ninety five percent of the pumpkin crop in the U.S. intended for processing is grown in Illinois, according to the Illinois Department of Agriculture.

If you buy canned pumpkin, chances are it was processed in Illinois too.

Local

Illinois 1 hour ago

Multiple electric vehicles damaged in fire at Rivian's central Illinois plant

Indiana 2 hours ago

4 people critically hurt in accident at southern Indiana tractor pull

A company in Morton, a town outside Peoria, produces 85 percent of the processed pumpkin in the U.S., according to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Illinois
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us