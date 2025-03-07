Authorities in Santa Fe, New Mexico, provided an update on the mysterious deaths of actor Gene Hackman and his wife, Betsy Arakawa, with officials determining Arakawa passed away from a rare infectious disease called hantavirus pulmonary syndrome.

Officials estimated that Arakawa died nearly a week before her husband, on approximately Feb. 12.

According to the Mayo Clinic, hantavirus pulmonary syndrome begins with flu-like symptoms before rapidly progressing to a more severe disease that could lead to life-threatening heart and lung problems.

The infection is zoonotic, meaning it is transmitted from animals to humans. The virus is carried by different types of rodents, with the most common carrier in the United States being the deer mouse, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Infection is typically caused by inhaling hantaviruses that have become airborne from rodent droppings, urine and saliva. Authorities advised those dealing with rodent infestations to not sweep up rodent droppings, which could further spread the disease in the air.

According to the Mayo Clinic, hantavirus symptoms typically begin two-to-three weeks after the time of infection, with the first stage including flu-like symptoms such as:

Fever and chills

Muscle aches

Headaches

Nausea

Stomach pain

Vomiting

Diarrhea

As the disease progresses, more serious symptoms such as difficulty breathing, low blood pressure and irregular heart rate may develop, with the disease possibly leading to damaged lung tissues, fluid build-up in the lungs and other issues with heart and lung function.

Individuals who feel flu-like symptoms that progressively worsen after a few days are encouraged to contact a healthcare provider, along with anyone who is having difficulty breathing.

According to the Mayo Clinic, most infections in the United States occur in states west of the Mississippi River, with other carriers of the virus including the rice rat and cotton rat in the southeast as well as the white-footed mouse in the northeast.

Person-to-person transmission has only been recorded once, in a strain found in South America called the Andes virus.

Though the fatality rate differs from strain to strain, the strain carried by deer mice has a fatality rate that ranges from 30% to 50%, with limited treatment options available after infection.

Mayo Clinic offered the following tips for prevention of hantavirus infection:

Block access. Mice can squeeze through holes as small as 1/4 inch (6 millimeters) wide. Seal holes with wire screening, steel wool, metal flashing or cement.

Mice can squeeze through holes as small as 1/4 inch (6 millimeters) wide. Seal holes with wire screening, steel wool, metal flashing or cement. Close the food buffet. Wash dishes promptly, clean counters and floors, and store your food — including pet food — in rodent-proof containers. Use tightfitting lids on garbage cans.

Wash dishes promptly, clean counters and floors, and store your food — including pet food — in rodent-proof containers. Use tightfitting lids on garbage cans. Reduce nesting material. Clear brush, grass and junk away from a building's foundation.

Clear brush, grass and junk away from a building's foundation. Set traps. Spring-loaded traps should be set along baseboards. Exercise caution while using poison-bait traps, as the poison also can harm people and pets.

Spring-loaded traps should be set along baseboards. Exercise caution while using poison-bait traps, as the poison also can harm people and pets. Move rodent-friendly yard items. Move woodpiles or compost bins away from the house.

Move woodpiles or compost bins away from the house. Air out unused spaces. Open up and air out cabins, campers or infrequently used buildings before cleaning.

Additionally, safe cleanup procedures can help individuals avoid infection, with the following tips offered: