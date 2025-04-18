Is the stock market open or closed on Good Friday? Full holiday schedule, hours

Friday, April 18 will mark Good Friday, the holy day that commemorates the crucifixion of Jesus. The somber, religious day often sees some schools and businesses closed, with many Christians and Catholics attending special church services or prayer vigils in observance.
But what about stock markets?
According to authorities, the Nasdaq and the New York Stock Exchange will be closed on Good Friday. They will reopen on Monday, April 21.
Additionally, the U.S. bond market closed early Thursday afternoon in advance of the holiday. Bond markets will stay closed through the holiday, the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association said.
The full holiday schedule for the markets can be found below.
NASDAQ
|HOLIDAY
|2025
|New Year’s Day
|Wednesday, January 1
|Martin Luther King, Jr. Day
|Monday, January 20
|Washington's Birthday
|Monday, February 17
|Good Friday
|Friday, April 18
|Memorial Day
|Monday, May 26
|Juneteenth National Independence Day
|Thursday, June 19
|Independence Day
|Friday, July 4*
|Labor Day
|Monday, September 1
|Thanksgiving Day
|Thursday, November 27**
|Christmas Day
|Thursday, December 25***
NYSE
|Holiday
|2025
|New Year’s Day
|Wednesday, January 1
|Martin Luther King, Jr. Day
|Monday, January 20
|Washington's Birthday
|Monday, February 17
|Good Friday
|Friday, April 18
|Memorial Day
|Monday, May 26
|Juneteenth National Independence Day
|Thursday, June 19
|Independence Day
|Friday, July 4*
|Labor Day
|Monday, September 1
|Thanksgiving Day
|Thursday, November 27**
|Christmas Day
|Thursday, December 25***
BOND MARKET
- New Year’s Day 2024/2025: Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025; Early Close (1 p.m. CT): Tuesday, December 31, 2024
- Martin Luther King Day: Monday, Jan. 20, 2025
- Presidents Day: Monday, Feb. 17, 2025
- Good Friday: Friday, April 18, 2025; Early Close (1 p.m. CT): Thursday, April 17, 2025
- Memorial Day: Monday, May 26, 2025; Early Close (1 p.m. CT): Friday, May 23, 2025
- Juneteenth: Thursday, June 19, 2025
- U.S. Independence Day: Friday, July 4, 2025; Early Close (1 p.m. CT): Thursday, July 3, 2025
- Labor Day: Monday, Sept. 1, 2025
- Columbus Day: Monday, Oct. 13, 2025
- Veterans Day: Tuesday, Nov.11, 2025
- Thanksgiving Day: Thursday, Nov. 27, 2025; Early Close (1 p.m. CT): Friday, November 28, 2025
- Christmas Day: Thursday, Dec. 25, 2025; Early Close (1 p.m. CT): Wednesday, December 24, 2025
- New Year’s Day 2025/2026: Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026; Early Close (1 p.m. CT): Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025