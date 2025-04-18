Finance

Is the stock market open or closed on Good Friday? Full holiday schedule, hours

Friday, April 18 marks Good Friday, and some businesses and schools are closed

NBC Universal, Inc.

Friday, April 18 will mark Good Friday, the holy day that commemorates the crucifixion of Jesus. The somber, religious day often sees some schools and businesses closed, with many Christians and Catholics attending special church services or prayer vigils in observance.

But what about stock markets?

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

According to authorities, the Nasdaq and the New York Stock Exchange will be closed on Good Friday. They will reopen on Monday, April 21.

Additionally, the U.S. bond market closed early Thursday afternoon in advance of the holiday. Bond markets will stay closed through the holiday, the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association said.

The full holiday schedule for the markets can be found below.

NASDAQ

HOLIDAY2025
New Year’s DayWednesday, January 1
Martin Luther King, Jr. DayMonday, January 20
Washington's BirthdayMonday, February 17
Good FridayFriday, April 18
Memorial DayMonday, May 26
Juneteenth National Independence DayThursday, June 19
Independence DayFriday, July 4*
Labor DayMonday, September 1
Thanksgiving DayThursday, November 27**
Christmas DayThursday, December 25***

NYSE

Holiday2025
New Year’s DayWednesday, January 1
Martin Luther King, Jr. DayMonday, January 20
Washington's BirthdayMonday, February 17
Good FridayFriday, April 18
Memorial DayMonday, May 26
Juneteenth National Independence DayThursday, June 19
Independence DayFriday, July 4*
Labor DayMonday, September 1
Thanksgiving DayThursday, November 27**
Christmas DayThursday, December 25***

BOND MARKET

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.
  • New Year’s Day 2024/2025: Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025; Early Close (1 p.m. CT): Tuesday, December 31, 2024
  • Martin Luther King Day: Monday, Jan. 20, 2025
  • Presidents Day: Monday, Feb. 17, 2025
  • Good Friday: Friday, April 18, 2025; Early Close (1 p.m. CT): Thursday, April 17, 2025
  • Memorial Day: Monday, May 26, 2025; Early Close (1 p.m. CT): Friday, May 23, 2025
  • Juneteenth: Thursday, June 19, 2025
  • U.S. Independence Day: Friday, July 4, 2025; Early Close (1 p.m. CT): Thursday, July 3, 2025
  • Labor Day: Monday, Sept. 1, 2025
  • Columbus Day: Monday, Oct. 13, 2025
  • Veterans Day: Tuesday, Nov.11, 2025
  • Thanksgiving Day: Thursday, Nov. 27, 2025; Early Close (1 p.m. CT): Friday, November 28, 2025
  • Christmas Day: Thursday, Dec. 25, 2025; Early Close (1 p.m. CT): Wednesday, December 24, 2025
  • New Year’s Day 2025/2026: Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026; Early Close (1 p.m. CT): Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025

This article tagged under:

FinanceHolidays
Dashboard
Newsletters Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today The Takeaway
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us