Is the stock market open or closed on Good Friday? Full holiday schedule, hours

Friday, April 18 will mark Good Friday, the holy day that commemorates the crucifixion of Jesus. The somber, religious day often sees some schools and businesses closed, with many Christians and Catholics attending special church services or prayer vigils in observance.

But what about stock markets?

According to authorities, the Nasdaq and the New York Stock Exchange will be closed on Good Friday. They will reopen on Monday, April 21.

Additionally, the U.S. bond market closed early Thursday afternoon in advance of the holiday. Bond markets will stay closed through the holiday, the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association said.

The full holiday schedule for the markets can be found below.

NASDAQ

HOLIDAY 2025 New Year’s Day Wednesday, January 1 Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Monday, January 20 Washington's Birthday Monday, February 17 Good Friday Friday, April 18 Memorial Day Monday, May 26 Juneteenth National Independence Day Thursday, June 19 Independence Day Friday, July 4* Labor Day Monday, September 1 Thanksgiving Day Thursday, November 27** Christmas Day Thursday, December 25***

NYSE

Holiday 2025 New Year’s Day Wednesday, January 1 Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Monday, January 20 Washington's Birthday Monday, February 17 Good Friday Friday, April 18 Memorial Day Monday, May 26 Juneteenth National Independence Day Thursday, June 19 Independence Day Friday, July 4* Labor Day Monday, September 1 Thanksgiving Day Thursday, November 27** Christmas Day Thursday, December 25***

BOND MARKET

