What is ‘gate lice?' What to know about American Airlines' new boarding process crackdown

American Airlines is testing a new technology that aims to crack down what some refer to as "gate lice," but what is it and will will it mean for travelers?

"Gate lice" is a term used to describe passengers who board before their designated group is called, often crowding the gate as early as possible, in an attempt to board early and secure overhead bin space. Another term used is "boarding group jumpers."

"Flight crews and gate agents try to make the boarding process go as smoothly as possible, prioritizing efficiency, safety and accessibility," an article from Reader's Digest said. "Gate lice get in the way of that—and can delay your flight."

The article went on to quote a "longtime flight attendant," who said “when passengers are crowding the boarding area, it makes it difficult for those with legitimate needs for pre-boarding to get to the boarding door."

NBC News reports American Airlines is in the early phase of testing its new technology, saying it will alert gate agents with a sound, and a boarding pass message if a passenger tries to scan their ticket ahead of their assigned group.

"We are in the early phase of testing new technology used during the boarding process," the airline said in a statement to NBC News. "The new technology is designed to ensure customers receive the benefits of priority boarding with ease and helps improve the boarding experience by providing greater visibility into boarding progress for our team."

According to NBC News, the system has already been rolled ouy at New Mexico's Albuquerque International Sunport, Tucson International Airport in Arizona and Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Virginia, with the airline saying they are "pleased with the results so far."

The rollout comes as travelers take to social media to air out their boarding group frustrations.

The changes also come as other airlines announced adjustments to their own boarding processes. Earlier this year, Southwest, known for its popular "open seating" model, announced it would move assigned seating beginning with flights in 2026. In 2023, United Airlines said it was changing its boarding process, by boarding passengers in economy class with window seats first.

According to its website, American Airlines currently allows families traveling with children under 2 years old to request an earlier boarding group at the gate. Families with older children will also be able to request to board earlier though whether that's granted will depend on the gate agents.