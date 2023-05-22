What Is ‘Flex Scheduling' for NFL's Thursday Night Football?

How NFL’s Thursday ‘flex scheduling’ will work originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The National Football League has adopted a new rule that would allow for games to be “flexed” into the primetime Thursday Night Football slot this season.

The new rule, adopted during the league’s spring meetings, means that games within a specific window of the season can either be moved into, or moved out of, the nationally-televised time slot.

So how exactly would it work?

Under the league’s new rules, games that take place between Weeks 13 and 17 are eligible to be flexed, with teams required to receive a minimum of 28 days’ notice before the decision is made.

The current slate of games eligible for flexing includes:

Week 13 – Dallas at Seattle

Week 14 – Pittsburgh at New England

Week 15 – San Francisco at Seattle

Week 16 – Los Angeles Rams at New Orleans

Week 17 – Cleveland at New York Jets

Games currently scheduled for Sundays during that window can be flexed to Thursday night, as can games that are currently listed as “To Be Decided,” according to terms of Resolution JC-6.

Any game flexed out of Thursday Night Football will be moved to the Sunday of the week in question.

According to the league, the “flex” option can only be used twice during that window.

Each team can only play a maximum of two Thursday night games during the season, meaning that any team with two Thursday night games outside of the Week 13-to-17 window cannot have their games moved.

No team have their game flexed more than once, per terms of the new rule.

The NFL narrowly passed the new rule by a 24-8 margin, with a group of teams, including the Chicago Bears, opposing the measure.

The Bears have Thursday night games in Weeks 5 and 10, meaning they aren’t eligible to be flexed.

