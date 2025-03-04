What is Fat Tuesday and Paczki Day?

Tomorrow is Fat Tuesday, also known as Mardi Gras, marking the end of Carnival season. The holiday is celebrated in New Orleans and around the world, but what exactly is Fat Tuesday, and why is it also called Paczki day?

What is Fat Tuesday?

Fat Tuesday is the final day of Carnival season, taking place the day before the start of Lent. The name comes from the literal English translation of the French phrase "Mardi Gras". In New Orleans and all across the country, the day is celebrated with parades, balls and festivities.

Why is it called Fat Tuesday?

In the Catholic tradition, the Lenten period begins on Ash Wednesday, the day after Mardi Gras. The Tuesday before is seen as the last day for feasts and merriment, as Lent is observed as a time of sacrifice and fasting. The Encyclopedia of Alabama- the state where Mardi Gras was first celebrated in the U.S.- says Fat Tuesday refers to the practice of eating a fattened calf to prepare for fasting during Lent.

What is Paczki Day?

Paczki Day is the name for the Polish tradition that occurs on Mardi Gras every year in preparation for the season of Lent. The name for the celebration comes from the Polish pastries traditionally consumed on the day, deep-fried flat dough filled with fruit or cream and topped with powdered sugar.

What is the history of Paczki Day?

The celebration began in the 1700s, when people traditionally attempted to use the ingredients that would otherwise go to waste during Lent, including lard and sugar.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

The tradition of paczki-eating on Mardi Gras quickly expanded to Chicago and other communities where large numbers of Polish people settled during the 20th century.

Tomorrow, Polish bakeries across the country will see lines out the door for the iconic delicacy.