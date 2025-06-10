What is ‘dusting'? Experts warn of deadly trend that killed an Arizona teen

An Arizona teen died after inhaling an ordinary household cleaner, a dangerous trend among teenagers that has medical experts warning.

NBC affiliate KPNX reports that Renna O’Rourke, 19, died June 1 of sudden sniffing death syndrome after inhaling a computer dusting spray to get high, a behavior known as “dusting” on social media.

But what is dusting, and what makes it so dangerous?

What is dusting?

Also known as “chroming” or “huffing,” dusting is a term for inhaling household products to get high.

What is sudden sniffing death syndrome?

The term “sudden sniffing death syndrome” was first coined in a 1970 paper published by the Journal of the American Medical Association.

Toxicologist Dr. Steven Aks with Cook County Health called O’Rourke’s death a “sad but predictable outcome” from inhaling what medical professionals call hydrocarbon substances.

“When you inhale that, it makes your heart more susceptible to a stimulus, that fight or flight response, and can actually cause a heart arrhythmia,” Aks said. “Your heart may just stop beating, and then when that happens, if you go for medical attention, it may be difficult to revive that person.”

This phenomenon is not new, and similar cases have been documented for over 50 years.

Who is most at-risk?

A 2024 Michigan study found that 4% of eighth graders reported using an inhalant in a span of 12 months.

The study also concluded that use was higher in eighth graders than in older teenagers.

Aks said this behavior is often seen in young people because the substances are “readily accessible” for teenagers looking to experiment. He added that teens are more likely to engage in risk-taking behavior and may be unaware of the potential dangers.

“You could buy it at a store, even like a stationary store,” Aks said. “They're widely available, and having that ready access, plus hearing that other kids may have done this, I think it makes sense why teenagers may be the first type of folks you see doing that.”

Dana O’Rourke, Renna O’Rourke’s mother, told KPNX she had no idea her daughter had even bought the cleaner.

Since her death, O’Rourke’s parents have sought to spread awareness of the dangers of dusting, according to a fundraiser started by Aaron O’Rourke, Renna O’Rourke’s father.

“She will be unbelievably missed, leaving the most aching hole in our lives, but if her life is to mean anything, we are going to do what we can to prevent somebody else’s child from being where ours is right now," Dana O'Rourke told KPNX.

Aks’ suggestion to parents is to have a conversation with their kids.

“Just talk to your child, like, ‘Do you know about this? Do you know that this can have really horrible outcomes? Are your friends doing this?'” Aks said. “Spread the word, this is a bad idea.”