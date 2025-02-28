What is Casimir Pulaski Day, and who does the holiday honor?

The first Monday of March is known as Casimir Pulaski Day in the state of Illinois, but who does the holiday honor?

Pulaski was born in Warsaw, Poland in 1745, and he became renowned for his actions in fighting against Russian forces early in his life. He was elevated to the role of officer in the Polish military, and ultimately was forced to flee the country after Prussia and Austria invaded the country, according to the Encyclopedia Britannica.

When he was in France, Pulaski met American diplomat Benjamin Franklin, who inspired him to travel to the United States to help out with the ongoing Revolutionary War against Great Britain.

Endorsed by Franklin, Pulaski is quoted in a letter to General George Washington expressing his desire to help fight for American freedom.

“I came here, where freedom is being defended, to serve it, and to live or die for it,” he is quoted as saying according to a Joint Resolution by Congress.

After his heroic actions during the Battle of Brandywine in 1777, where he led a charge and likely saved Washington’s life, Pulaski was elevated to the rank of Brigadier General, according to Britannica.

Pulaski utilized an expertise in guerrilla warfare to help aid the United States in their fight against the British in Pennsylvania and South Carolina.

He was mortally wounded in a battle in Savannah, Georgia in 1779, and died several days later on a warship, according to the Library of Congress.

Pulaski’s heroism has long been the subject of adoration and legend, and in 1977 the state of Illinois designated the first Monday in the month of March as Casimir Pulaski Day, honoring both his memory and the contributions of Polish-Americans throughout the state’s history.

The city of Chicago also honors Pulaski each March thanks to a 1986 proclamation by Mayor Harold Washington.

While the city and state both have observances in Pulaski’s honor, the date is not observed as an official holiday, meaning that government buildings and schools will be open on Monday.

In 2005, the U.S. Congress posthumously granted Pulaski honorary American citizenship, making him one of only eight people in history to receive that honor, according to a press release from the state of Illinois.

The Polish Museum of America annually honors Pulaski with a livestreamed event, featuring elected state and local officials paying tribute to his life.

Performances by the Polish Highlanders, the Highland Tatra Mountain Cultural Foundation Ensemble and more will also take place during the event, according to the museum’s website.

Illinois maintains a special connection with Polish history and heritage, as the state is home to hundreds of thousands of individuals with Polish ancestry, according to U.S. Census data.