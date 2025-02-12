Recalls

What is botulism? What to know about the rare, deadly illness after canned tuna recall

There are five kinds of botulism, the CDC said: Foodborne, Wound, Infant, Iatrogenic and Adult intestinal, the CDC said, all of which are medical emergencies

Concerns around botulism, a potentially fatal form of food poisoning, are rising after cans of tuna sold at popular grocery stores nationwide were recently recalled for possibly being contaminated with a bacteria that causes the rare illness.

The recall, initiated Feb. 7 by Tri-Union Seafoods, was out an "abundance of caution," a release said, after the supplier said the "easy open" pull tab on some canned products "encountered a manufacturing defect." The defect could compromise the product seal, especially over time, the Federal Food and Drug Administration said, potentially causing leaks -- or worse -- contamination with clostridium botulinum.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, such bacteria can produce the toxin within foods, wounds and the intestines of infants, leading to difficulty breathing, muscle paralysis and even death.

What is Botulism, and how does it develop?

"The bacteria that make botulinum toxin are found naturally in many places, but it's rare for them to make people sick," the CDC said. "These bacteria make spores, which act like protective coatings. Spores help the bacteria survive in the environment, even in extreme conditions."

The spores typically do not cause people to become sick, the CDC said. But under certain conditions, the spores can grow, creating "one of the most lethal toxins known."

The spores can become toxic in a number of environments, including low or no oxygen, low acid, low sugar or low salt, within a certain temperature range with a certain amount of water. Improperly home-canned, preserved or fermented foods can provide the right conditions for sports to grow and create the toxin, the CDC added.

"Though uncommon, store-bought foods also can be contaminated with botulinum toxin," the CDC said. "When people eat these foods, they can become seriously ill, or even die, if they don't get proper medical treatment quickly.

There are five kinds of botulism, the CDC said: Foodborne, Wound, Infant, Iatrogenic and Adult intestinal, the CDC said, all of which are medical emergencies.

What tuna can products were recalled?

The impacted products were distributed to popular grocery stores and retailers across the country, including stores in Illinois. The full list of stores products were distributed to are below:

  • H-E-B label - Texas
  • Trader Joe’s – Delaware, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Washington D.C., and Wisconsin
  • Genova 7 oz. - Costco in Florida and Georgia
  • Genova 5 oz. - Harris Teeter, Publix, H-E-B, Kroger, Safeway, Walmart, and independent retailers in Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, New Jersey, Tennessee, and Texas
  • Van Camp’s label – Walmart and independent retailers in Pennsylvania, Florida and New Jersey

The following products were recalled, according to the FDA:

Description UPC Can Code Best if Used By Date 
Genova
Genova Solid White Tuna in Olive Oil 5.0 oz4800000215S94N 42K12/12/2027
S94N 43K12/12/2027
S94N 44K12/12/2027
S94N D1L1/24/2028
Genova Yellowfin Tuna in Olive Oil 5.0 oz4800013265S84N D1N1/13/2028
S84N D2M1/17/2028
Genova Yellowfin Tuna in Olive Oil 5.0 oz 4 Pack4800073265S84N 41M12/13/2027
S84N 42M12/13/2027
S84N 42N12/13/2027
S84N 43N12/13/2027
S84N D1L1/21/2028
S84N D1L1/23/2028
S84N D3L1/24/2028
Genova Yellowfin Tuna in Olive Oil 7.0 oz 6 Pack4800063267S84N D1D1/21/2028
S84N D1D1/23/2028
S84N D3D1/23/2028
S84N D1D1/27/2028
S84N D2D1/27/2028
Genova Yellowfin Tuna in in Extra Virgin Olive Oil with Sea Salt 5.0 oz4800013275S88N D1M1/17/2028
Van Camp's Seafood
Van Camp’s Solid Light Tuna in Oil 5.0 oz4800025015S83N 45K12/2/2027
Van Camp’s Solid Light Tuna in Oil 5 oz 4 Pack4800075015S83N 45K12/2/2027
Trader Joe's
Trader Joe’s Solid Light Yellowfin Tuna in Olive Oil51403S74N D2M1/10/2028
Trader Joe’s Solid White Tuna in Olive Oil99287S94N D3N1/13/2028
S94N D4N1/13/2028
Trader Joe’s Solid White Tuna in Water99285S92N D1L1/9/2028
S92N D2L1/9/2028
Trader Joe’s Solid White Water Low Sodium95836S91N 41K12/12/2027
S91N 43M12/13/2027
S91N 44M12/13/2027
 99284S90N D2N1/8/2028
Trader Joe’s Solid White Water No Salt Added S90N D1M1/9/2028
S90N D2N1/9/2028
H-E-B
H-E-B Solid White Tuna in Water 5.0 oz 4 Pack4122043345S9FA 45K12/12/2027
S9FA 46K12/12/2027

No illnesses associated with the recalled products were reported, the announcement said, with the FDA warning consumers to not use the product even if it does not look or smell spoiled.

