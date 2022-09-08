What Is Bermuda Grass? Things to Know About Soldier Field's New Grass

What is Bermuda grass? Details on Soldier Field's new grass originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Soldier Field's grass has been an ongoing issue since its change to real grass in 1988. The grass has endured countless complaints about its upkeep from players, coaches and the president of the NFLPA this past preseason.

Now, per head coach Matt Eberflus' request, Soldier Field re-sodded its field with Bermuda grass.

"This has been planned for quite some time," Eberflus said on Wednesday. "We feel it's gonna be a nice surface. We think it's gonna be a fast surface, which I think helps us out."

Eberflus worked with Ken Mrock, the Bears groundskeeper, to transition the surface of the field to Bermuda grass. He said the process of changing the surface was a smooth transition and commended Mrock for his work.

Bermuda grass thrives in heat and, when cut and treated well, can act like a track to provide speed to athletes. It's also known for its durability, which is important while playing football constantly on the surface.

This type of grass usually does not do well in cold weather. But, Eberflus mentioned it's a "hybrid" mixture, which he had experience with at the Indianapolis Colts practice fields, so it should sustain the cold weather.

Eberflus mentioned the importance of a fast surface for the team.

"We want a fast team," Eberflus said. "We want a long, fast, athletic football team. I think that lends to our advantage.

