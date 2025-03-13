What is benzene? What to know after face care products recalled for high levels of chemical

Several popular face care products have been recalled over elevated levels of benzene, a possibly carcinogenic chemical.

The Food and Drug Administration recall alert was issued earlier this week, noting that products from La Roche-Posay, Proactiv, Walgreens and more were being recalled for possible "benzene contamination."

"FDA is alerting the public and industry to the results of new agency testing of 95 acne products containing benzoyl peroxide for possible benzene contamination," the alert stated. "FDA has concluded that a limited number of products should be recalled at the retail level."

The companies involved in the recall voluntarily agreed to be a part of it "due to elevated levels of benzene" found during third-party testing.

Here's what to know:

What is benzene?

The FDA states that Benzene is "a chemical used in the production of a wide range of industrial products, including chemicals, dyes, detergents, and some plastics."

It is released into the air via cigarette smoke, car emissions, burning coal and burning oil.

While benzoyl peroxide is safe for use in acne prevention products, benzene can be an unintended byproduct during production, according to researchers at the University of Nebraska's Medical School and the FDA.

"While benzene is not usually used in the manufacture of drugs, the contamination may be related to inactive ingredients in drugs such as carbomers (thickening agents), isobutane (a spray propellant), or other drug components made from hydrocarbons (chemicals made of hydrogen and carbon)," the FDA states.

Which products are being recalled?

According to the FDA, the products in the recall were skincare products using benzoyl peroxide. They include:

Product Lot number(s) Expiration date La Roche-Posay Effaclar Duo Dual Action Acne Treatment MYX46W April 2025 Walgreens Acne Control Cleanser 23 09328 September 2025 Proactiv Emergency Blemish Relief Cream Benzoyl Peroxide 5% V3305A; V3304A October 2025 Proactiv Skin Smoothing Exfoliator V4204A July 2025 SLMD Benzoyl Peroxide Acne Lotion 2430600 March 2025 Walgreens Tinted Acne Treatment Cream 49707430 March 2026

In addition, the manufacturer of Zapzyt Acne Treatment Gel voluntarily recalled its product "due to the elevated level of benzene found during its own testing."

In a statement, Alchemee, the maker of Proactiv products, confirmed the voluntary recall.

"These three lots are being voluntarily recalled after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration provided information to Alchemee regarding test results for benzene content of samples in these lots," the statement read.

La Roche-Posay, which is owned by L'Oreal, and Walgreens did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

What are the dangers?

According to the National Library of Medicine, the risks of benzene exposure depend on a number of things like how much benzene was involved and the length of time that has passed since the exposure.

Lower levels of exposure can cause symptoms like drowsiness, dizziness, rapid heart rate, headaches, tremors, confusion, and unconsciousness.

According to the FDA, long-term exposure via inhalation, oral intake, and skin absorption can result in cancers such as leukemia and other blood disorders.

"Even with daily use of these products for decades, the risk of a person developing cancer because of exposure to benzene found in these products is very low," the FDA said in its alert.

Other products, including some hand sanitizers, antiperspirants and sunscreens have previously been recalled due to benzene contamination.

What should you do if you use these products?

The FDA noted that while a recall was initiated, it was only intended for retailers.

"This means retailers are instructed to remove products from store shelves and online marketplaces but does not specifically instruct consumers to take actions regarding products currently in their possession," the alert states.

Still, Proactiv customers can take measures if they have one of the recalled products, Alchemee said.

"For those who purchased these products directly from www.proactiv.com, customers can contact Proactiv Customer Care to return the product for a refund or replacement," the company said in its statement. "For purchases made from other sites or retail stores, please contact the site or store you purchased from for assistance with product returns and refunds or replacements."

Some of the products are set to expire in the near future. In those cases, the FDA urged customers to check their products and throw away any that are past their expiration date.

"FDA is committed to ensuring drugs Americans use are safe and effective and will continue its efforts to monitor the issue of benzene in drugs and proactively take actions when quality issues arise," the agency stated. "The agency continually gains additional knowledge about drugs which allows it to identify and quickly address previously unknown risks. FDA will communicate new information regarding benzene in drugs as it becomes available."