The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for parts of the Chicago area Friday, with wind gusts upwards of 45 miles-per-hour possible.

The warning comes amid a wind advisory for all of Northeastern Illinois, according to the NWS. Both alerts come as the area will see unseasonably warm temperatures, with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s, leading to heightened fire danger.

According to the NWS, the red flag warning, lasting until 6 p.m., applies to Kankakee, Livingston, Iroquois and Ford Counties in Illinois, and Newton, Jasper and Benton Counties in Indiana.

What is a red flag warning?

According to the NWS, a red flag warning is issued when the combination of dry fuels and weather conditions support extreme fire danger. For Northern Illinois and Northwest Indiana, the red flag warning criteria includes sustained 20-foot winds of 20 mph or higher, relative humidity less than 25% and 10-hour fuel moisture at 8% per day.

"A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly," the NWS said in the alert issued Friday. A combination of strong winds, relative humidity and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior."

The southwest winds Friday are expected to move west through the afternoon, with gusts as high as 45 mph, the alert said.

"Any fire that develops will catch and spread quickly," the NWS added. "Outdoor burning is not recommended."

In all other counties across the Chicago area Friday, a special weather statement was in place, with the NWS warning of "heightened fire danger," especially in parts south of I-80.

"Quicker drying and dormant fuels like brush and grass will be particularly susceptible to ignition with strong winds likely leading to the rapid spread of any fires that do occur," the NWS said.