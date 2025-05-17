Dust storm warnings spread across Illinois Friday evening, including much of the Chicago area.

These advisories are issued when convectively driven dust is reducing visibilities to 1 mile or less, but greater than a quarter mile, according to the National Weather Service. Winds of 25 mph or greater are usually required.

Stream NBC 5 for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The NWS website states a dust storm usually arrives suddenly in the form of a "wall of dust and debris" which can be miles long and thousands of feet high.

Hazardous driving conditions are created since the storms often strike with little warning prompting reduced visibility, the NWS says.

According to the NWS, dust storm warnings were in effect through much of the evening hours for several Chicago-area counties including La Salle, Will, Grundy and Kankakee counties.

The warning was extended to 8 p.m. for Kendall, northern LaSalle, northwestern Will, southern DeKalb and southeastern Cook Illinois, as well as Porter and Lake counties in northwest Indiana. It was extended to 8:30 p.m. CT over the city of Chicago.

Here are some safety tips for dust storms, according to the NWS:

If dense dust is observed blowing across or approaching a roadway, pull your vehicle off the pavement as far as possible, stop, turn off lights, set the emergency brake, take your foot off of the brake pedal to be sure the tail lights are not illuminated.

Don't enter the dust storm area if you can avoid it.

If you can't pull off the roadway, proceed at a speed suitable for visibility, turn on lights and sound horn occasionally. Use the painted center line to help guide you. Look for a safe place to pull off the roadway.

Never stop on the traveled portion of the roadway.

A dust storm warning is in effect until 8:30 PM CDT for I-190, I-290, I-294, I-355 near Chicago, IL--IN. pic.twitter.com/rmMBGFnV8g — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) May 16, 2025

State officials warned of "life-threatening travel" at these locations:

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the news you need to know with the Chicago Catch-Up newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP