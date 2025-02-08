What is a ‘blood moon' lunar eclipse? Here's how it differs from other celestial events

Chicago will soon have one of its best opportunities in decades to experience a total lunar eclipse.

Come the night of March 13th, a "blood moon" will be visible as the astronomical event takes place across North America.

With up to three expected per year, total lunar eclipses are more common than the once-in-a-lifetime total solar eclipse. March's eclipse won't be the only one in 2025, though the second one won't be visible from the U.S.

As the eclipse approaches, here's what you need to know about the upcoming celestial event, how you can best see it and what inspired the "blood moon" phenomenon.

What is an eclipse?

An eclipse occurs when the Earth, Moon and Sun align and typically takes place anywhere from four to seven times a year.

There are two types of eclipses - a lunar eclipse, when Earth's shadow obscures the moon and a solar eclipse, which takes place when the Moon blocks the sun from view, according to NASA.

What about a total lunar eclipse?

A total lunar eclipse occurs when Earth's shadow is cast across the entire lunar surface, according to Space.com. The phenomenon differs from a partial lunar eclipse - where just a portion of the Moon enters Earth's shadow - and a penumbral lunar eclipse. During this type of eclipse, the faint outer part of Earth's shadow is cast across the lunar surface, according to the website.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

Courtesy: NASA

Why is it called a 'blood moon' eclipse?

In a total lunar eclipse, the Moon turns an eerie reddish-orange color, giving rise to the term.

The Moon appears this color because any sunlight that’s not blocked by Earth is filtered through a thick slice of the planet's atmosphere on its way to the lunar surface, according to NASA.

What time is the eclipse?

The 65-minute period of totality for the total lunar eclipse will occur between 1:26 to 2:31 a.m. CDT on Friday.

However, you might want to begin viewing a bit earlier.

It's worth looking at the Moon 75 minutes before to see the edge of Earth's shadow inch across the lunar surface during the partial phases, according to Space.com.

What will occur before totality?

You'll be able to observe the eclipse in different phases before it reaches totality. Here's what to expect and when:

Penumbral eclipse begins: 10:57 p.m. CT

Partial eclipse begins: 12:09 a.m. CT

Totality begins: 1:26 a.m. CT

Totality ends: 2:31 a.m. CT

Partial eclipse ends: 3:37 a.m. CT

Penumbral eclipse ends: 5 a.m. CT

How can I best see it?

Viewing a lunar eclipse is especially easy. For prime viewing conditions, you'll want to go to a dark environment away from bright lights.

While binoculars and a telescope aren't necessary - they are good options to enhance the view.