What If Blackhawks Don't Get No. 1 Overall Pick in 2023 NHL Draft?

What if Hawks don't get No. 1 overall pick in 2023?

If there's a year to be in the hunt for the No. 1 overall pick, this is one of them. Connor Bedard is the consensus favorite to be taken off the board first because he's a generational-type talent, and the Blackhawks will likely be one of those teams in the running.

But it wouldn't necessarily be a failure even if the Blackhawks don't land No. 1 overall. Yes, Bedard is the best player in the class, but the top end of the draft is pretty loaded and there's not as significant a drop-off between Bedard and the second-best prospect as you might think.

One league source told me that Bedard, Adam Fantilli and Matvei Michkov would've "easily" gone No. 1 overall in the 2022 NHL Draft, which is no disrespect to Juraf Slafkovsky. It's more of a testament to just how strong the upper echelon of the 2023 class is.

So here's an early look at the Top 16 names for the 2023 NHL Draft, ones Chicago fans should start to familiarize themselves with. Because, heck, you never know, there's also a chance the Blackhawks end up with another pick in the mid-first-round range.

*Rankings courtesy of TSN's Bob McKenzie

1. Connor Bedard, C — 5-foot-9, 181 pounds

Bedard is a franchise-changing talent who will probably be a perennial 50-goal scorer and 90-plus-point player in the NHL. His shot is Auston Matthews-like, which is crazy for a player his size. You would have to see something concerning in his game to not take him first overall, and so far he's off to a roaring start in the WHL.

2. Matvei Michkov, RW — 5-foot-10, 159 pounds

From a talent perspective, Michkov is probably right there with Bedard. He's super skilled, competitive and can absolutely fly. But his KHL contract runs through 2026, which means he won't make the jump to the NHL until at least three years after he's drafted — and even that isn't a sure thing (just look how long it took Kirill Kaprizov to come over). That will surely play a role in where he might land.

3. Adam Fantilli, C — 6-foot-3, 192 pounds

Fantilli checks all the boxes of a franchise-type centerman. He's got speed, he's got size, he's got skill, he's very competitive, he's good at the faceoff circle, and plays a strong two-way game. He would probably be the first overall pick if Bedard wasn't in this class.

4. Brayden Yager, C — 6-foot, 161 pounds

Yager is a dependable two-way centerman who can play in all situations. He's not a flashy player but does a lot of things really well, with no glaring holes in his game. He's also really good on the power play and has a terrific shot.

5. Leo Carlsson, C/LW — 6-foot-3, 185 pounds

Carlsson is a gifted offensive forward who's got a high hockey IQ, is ultra competitive and has quick hands for a player his size. He played center for most of his career but now plays wing with his SHL team, so he's versatile.

6. Calum Ritchie, C — 6-foot-2, 184 pounds

Ritchie is a highly-skilled, right-handed shot playmaking-type center who projects to be a top-six forward in the NHL. He thrives on the power play and is another player whose competitiveness stands out.

7. Zach Benson, LW — 5-foot-8, 160 pounds

Benson is an undersized but skilled winger with a high motor, quick hands and a strong hockey sense. He scored 25 goals and 63 points in 58 last season in the WHL, and added 23 points (nine goals, 14 assists) in 15 playoff contests.

8. Cam Allen, D — 5-foot-11, 189 pounds

Allen is a well-rounded defenseman who can play in any situation and plays with a competitive edge. He also carries a right-handed shot, which NHL teams always appreciate. Allen is expected to be the first defenseman off the board.

9. Dalibor Dvorsky, C — 6-foot-1, 190 pounds

Dvorsky is a smart, reliable two-way center who's offensively gifted but isn't flashy. He led all skaters at the 2021-22 Hlinka Gretzky Cup in goals (8) and ranked second in points (12) in five games, helping Team Slovakia capture the silver medal.

10. Charlie Stramel, C — 6-foot-3, 212 pounds

Stramel is an athletic, power-forward-type center who plays in all situations. With his size, he's a dependable net-front guy and isn't afraid to get his nose dirty.

11. Nate Danielson, C — 6-foot, 179 pounds

Danielson is a dependable center who plays an honest two-way game. He plays on the power play, kills penalties, and can also drive a line on offense.

12. Ethan Gauthier, C — 5-foot-11, 177 pounds

Gauther is one of the top scorers in the QMJHL, where he already has 16 points (six goals, 10 assists) through 10 games. He's skilled, plays a hard game, and also can be a net-front guy on the power play.

13. Eduard Sale, LW — 6-foot-1, 163 pounds

Sale is supremely gifted, smart and has elite vision. He also has quick hands. Sale was one of the top players for Team Czechia at the Under-18 World Junior Championship in 2021-22, where he ranked first on the team in assists (8) and second in points (9) in six games.

14. Otto Stenberg, RW — 5-foot-11, 172 pounds

Stenberg is probably one of the fastest skaters in this class. He's a goal scorer, a strong puck-handler, and can play center or wing. As a 16-year-old, Stenberg put up 35 points (16 goals, 19 assists) in 38 games for the Frolunda HC J20 team.

15. Colby Barlow, LW — 6-foot, 195 pounds

Barlow is a strong-skating winger who scored 35 goals last season as a rookie for the Owen Sound Attack of the OHL. He's now their captain and is off to a terrific start this season, on pace to flirt with 60 goals. He can also play on the power play and penalty kill, which makes him a nice gadget.

16. Kasper Halttunen, RW — 6-foot-3, 207 pounds

Halttunen is a big winger with a strong shot and quick release. He also isn't afraid to use his size and get physical. He's not the greatest skater, but projects to be a middle-six winger with upside.

