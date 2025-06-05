What happened with ICE in Chicago? What to know after video shows chaotic scene

Tensions were high as video showed ICE agents carrying out an enforcement operation clashing with demonstrators in Chicago Wednesday, but what exactly happened during the chaotic scene?

Several arrests were made at the location, a scene that has been criticized by a number of city leaders.

Here's a look at what we know about the situation that unfolded in the Motor Row District on Wednesday night.

Who was taken into custody by ICE and why?

According to a statement from ICE, those arrested had “final orders of removal” signed by a judge.

“Those arrested had executable final orders of removal by an immigration judge, and had not complied with that order,” ICE said in the statement.

According to ICE, those taken into custody were part of the agency’s “Alternatives to Detention” program, which “ensures compliance with release conditions and provides important case management services for aliens on ICE’s non-detained docket.”

Case reviews are frequently conducted for those individuals, and “may influence continued placement” in the program. Those reviews typically take place at offices for the Intensive Supervision Appearance Program, according to officials.

Family members told NBC Chicago's J.C. Navarrete that relatives had received text messages from ICE requesting their presence for “a standard checkup on” their cases.

Those individuals were then taken into custody by ICE agents.

What happened at the scene?

A group of demonstrators and activists were at the scene at 22nd and Michigan during the action, with Chicago Ald. Anthony Quezada describing their actions as “non-violent civil disobedience” as they tried to prevent families from being separated by ICE agents.

Quezada said that he was joined by Ald. Rossana Rodriguez and Cook County Commissioner Jessica Vasquez during the action. He blasted the actions of ICE agents.

“We need the moral clarity and courage to fight back against these harmful, evil policies of separation. We as public officials, and we as community members, must stand up and reject these policies that are devastating families,” he said.

Family members of those being detained were also present.

One Chicago resident said he showed up at the scene looking for answers after learning a family member of his had been detained.

“He’s done everything by the book since he arrived, he never missed an immigration appointment, he wanted to stay in the country. That’s why he showed up,” the man told NBC Chicago.

Cynthia Mazariegos de Fernandez represents one of the individuals detained on Wednesday and said the two were separated - a break from previous hearings where she sat with her client and translated.

“You feel impotent. You don’t know what you’re going to do, because as an attorney, I should be allowed there. I should be able to explain it. I have her valid work permit and I’m not being told why she’s being arrested. Why now after seven years?” she said.

Chicago City Council's Latino Caucus confirmed several members of its caucus were at the scene along with community organizations, including Organized Communities Against Deportations (OCAD) and Illinois Coalition for Immigrant and Refugee Rights (ICIRR).

"We condemn in the strongest terms ICE’s unlawful detainment practices, particularly the deportation of individuals who are actively participating in the legal immigration process and pose no public safety risk," the caucus said in a statement. "We are alarmed by the deceptive methods used to lure individuals to this location and outraged at the violence inflicted on city officials and community members alike."

What was the response from the city?

Mayor Brandon Johnson

The office of Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson released the following statement:

"Mayor Johnson condemns the reckless and dangerous escalation by ICE agents this afternoon in the South Loop. Chicagoans have the right to protest the separation of family members by federal immigration enforcement.

Federal agents should never be allowed to come into our city and assault elected officials or any Chicagoan. All residents have the right to due process under the Constitution, any action to the contrary is unconscionable.

We will continue to uphold the Welcoming City ordinance and the Illinois Trust Act, and ensure law enforcement does the same. We are reviewing this incident and will provide an update as more information becomes available."

Chicago City Council Latino Caucus

The Chicago City Council's Latino Caucus released the following statement:

"Today, members of the Chicago City Council Latino Caucus witnessed a deeply disturbing incident involving Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents at a private entity’s office located at 2245 South Michigan Avenue in Chicago.

At least ten individuals, each of whom received a formalized text message instructing them to report for a check-in—arrived at this location in good faith, only to be detained by ICE without judicial warrants. These individuals are currently navigating active immigration cases through the Seventh Subcircuit, and many possess valid work permits. Judges have previously confirmed that many of these individuals are not detainable due to their compliance with ankle monitor requirements and ongoing legal proceedings.

Several members of our caucus responded to the scene alongside community organizations Organized Communities Against Deportations (OCAD) and Illinois Coalition for Immigrant and Refugee Rights (ICIRR). While present, Alderman Quezada was physically assaulted by an ICE agent—struck with a baton and thrown to the ground multiple times. Other organizers and workers were similarly assaulted.

We condemn in the strongest terms ICE’s unlawful detainment practices, particularly the deportation of individuals who are actively participating in the legal immigration process and pose no public safety risk. We are alarmed by the deceptive methods used to lure individuals to this location and outraged at the violence inflicted on city officials and community members alike.

The actions taken today send a chilling message to our immigrant communities: that even those who follow the law are at risk. We reaffirm our commitment to protecting the rights and dignity of all immigrants in Chicago and demand immediate answers and accountability for today’s events.

We stand united in calling for a full investigation into the conduct of ICE agents involved in this operation and for the immediate release of all individuals detained under these unlawful circumstances. The Immigrant and Refugee Rights Committee will convene a hearing to examine the extent of ICE’s misconduct and determine whether the Chicago Police Department played any role in today’s actions."

Why were Chicago police at the scene?

Under provisions of Chicago’s Welcoming City Ordinance, police are not permitted to assist federal agencies with immigration enforcement actions.

Chicago police officers were at the scene on Wednesday, but told reporters they were there in response to a call for officer assistance, and that they did not participate in any enforcement actions.

Here is their statement:

“Officers arrived without knowledge of immigration enforcement occurring at the location. CPD spoke with individuals inside a building at the location, as well as the large crowd gathered outside. CPD was on-site to ensure the safety of all involved, including those exercising their First Amendment rights.

“At no point did CPD assist in immigration enforcement. All actions taken by CPD during this incident were in accordance with CPD policy and the City of Chicago Municipal Code, including the Welcoming City Ordinance. No arrests were made by CPD and the crowd dispersed without incident.”

What else to know about the ICE arrests?

The Chicago arrests came just after ICE made the most immigrant arrests in a single day in its history Tuesday.

According to a source familiar with the arrests and an ICE spokesperson who confirmed the numbers, more than 2,200 people were detained on that day.

Hundreds of those people were also enrolled in ICE’s Alternative to Detention (ATD) program, three sources familiar with the arrests told NBC News.

"At least some of the arrests appear to be the result of a new ICE tactic: Immigration attorneys across the country told NBC News that some of their clients on ATD were asked in a mass text message ICE sent out to show up ahead of schedule for check-ins at ICE offices, only to be arrested when they arrived," NBC News reported.

A similar scene appeared to be the case in Chicago.