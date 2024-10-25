What happened to Chicago rapper Lil Durk? A look at his arrest and the charges he faces

Rapper Lil Durk has been taken into federal custody after being arrested overnight in Florida, authorities said.

The Chicago-based rapper had just performed at the city's United Center over the weekend for a Birthday Bash event.

Now, jail records show he was arrested by U.S. Marshals between late Thursday and early Friday.

So what happened?

Why was Lil Durk arrested?

The arrest of the rapper, who's real name is Devontay Durk Banks, was made in Broward County, Florida, for charges associated with a murder-for-hire plot.

According to the Broward County Sheriff's office, Banks was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals "and held at our facility."

"He has since been released into their custody," the sheriff's office said.

Banks' charges of murder for hire come as five members of the Chicago-based "Only the Family" crew or OTF, which Banks has associations with, were indicted as co-conspirators in a murder-for-hire plot in Los Angeles, California.

It wasn't immediately clear if Banks' arrest was connected to that case, however.

Who is Lil Durk?

According to Billboard, Banks, who was born and raised in Chicago, got his start on YouTube and MySpace, with his debut studio album "Remember My Name" released in 2015, making it to No. 14 on the Billboard 200.

He has done collaborations with artists like Drake and J. Cole and has received multiple Grammy nominations, including one for best rap song and best melodic rap performance.

What else to know

Banks had previously faced charges in connection with an Atlanta shooting, but those charges were dropped in 2022.

In September, he celebrated his cleared record on social media.

"My background wiped and clean of all cases. I ain’t a felon anymore. Who would have thought? I want to thank everyone who helped push my vision forward. Thank you from the bottom of my heart," Banks wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Banks, 32, is also being sued by the mother of slain fellow Chicago rapper FBG Duck, who claims Banks and his record label profited off the 2020 shooting death of Duck.