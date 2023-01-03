What Happened to Bills' Damar Hamlin? What We Know After His Collapse

What happened to Hamlin? What we know after his collapse originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest after making a tackle during Monday Night Football, causing the National Football League to suspend and then postpone a pivotal game against the Cincinnati Bengals that quickly lost significance in the aftermath of a scary scene that unfolded in front of a national television audience.

“Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest following a hit in our game versus the Bengals. His heartbeat was restored on the field and he was transferred to the UC Medical Center for further testing and treatment,” the Bills said in a statement released early Tuesday.

“He is currently sedated and listed in critical condition.”

In a chilling scene, CPR was administered on the field to the 24-year-old Hamlin for nearly 10 minutes, ESPN reported during the broadcast. Teammates surrounded Hamlin, shielding him from public view. Many were weeping and praying while Hamlin was treated on the field by team and independent medical personnel and local paramedics. He was then taken by ambulance to University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Shortly after the ambulance left the field, the NFL had announced it had suspended the game

The NFL announced Hamlin’s condition after he was taken to a hospital, but neither the league nor the hospital released any other details about Hamlin’s medical condition. The team’s statement was released before its flight arrived back in Buffalo early Tuesday.

There was no immediate update about the future status of the game.

What Happened To Damar Hamlin?

6-foot, 200-pound Hamlin was injured while tackling Bengals receiver Tee Higgins on a seemingly routine play that didn’t appear unusually violent.

Higgins was running with the ball on a 13-yard pass from Joe Burrow when he led with his right shoulder, hitting Hamlin in the chest. Hamlin then wrapped his arms around Higgins’ shoulders and helmet to drag him down. Hamlin quickly got to his feet, appeared to adjust his face mask with his right hand, and then fell backward about three seconds later and lay motionless. The collapse occurred at 8:55 p.m.

Hamlin was down for 19 minutes while receiving medical attention. WXIX-TV in Cincinnati reported that Hamlin required an automated external defibrillator (AED) in addition to CPR on the field. His uniform was cut off as he was attended to by medical personnel. ESPN reported on its telecast that Hamlin was also given oxygen.

Hamlin was later taken by ambulance, which was on the field for four minutes, to University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

It was later reported by the NFL that Hamlin had gone into cardiac arrest. He was last reported to be in critical condition.

“I’ve never seen anything like it since I was playing,” NFL executive Troy Vincent, a six-time Pro Bowl cornerback during his career, said in the conference call early Tuesday morning. “Immediately, my player hat went on, like, how do you resume playing after seeing a traumatic event in front of you?”