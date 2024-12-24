Holidays

What grocery stores are open on Christmas? Here's a look at stores' holiday hours

Here's a look at Chicago-area stores' hours for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day

By NBC Chicago Staff

Christmas is just hours away, and as many stores have begun to close on Christmas Eve, those who need to run a last-minute errand for a holiday gathering will have limited options.

That's because many grocery stores are closed on Christmas Day for 2024, with at least one remaining closed on Dec. 26, as well.

With the holiday hours away, here's a look at store hours across the Chicago area for the rest of Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Christmas Eve

ALDI – 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Angelo Caputo’s Fresh Market – 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Butera Market – 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. or later

Cermak Fresh Market – 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Costco – Store hours vary by location, with many open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Food 4 Less – Closing at 8 p .m.

Henein's -- stores close at 4 p.m.

Jewel Osco – 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Mariano’s – 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Meijer – stores may vary by location, with many stores open on Christmas Eve from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Strack and Van Til – Until 6 p.m.

Target – 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Tony’s Fresh Market – 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The Fresh Market – 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Trader Joe's – Most Trader Joe's stores will close early on Christmas Eve, with many stores open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Walmart – 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Walt’s Food Center – 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Whole Foods Market – 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Woodman's Food Market – most stores expected to be open from midnight to 5:45 p.m.

Christmas Day

ALDI – Closed

Angelo Caputo’s Fresh Market – Closed

Cermak Fresh Market – 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Costco – Closed

Food 4 Less – Closed

Henein's – Closed on Christmas Day and the day after

Jewel Osco – Closed

Mariano’s – Closed

Meijer – Closed

Strack and Van Til – Closed

Target – Closed

Tony’s Fresh Market – 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Fresh Market – Closed

Trader Joe's – Closed

Walmart – Closed

Walt’s Food Center –Closed

Whole Foods Market – Closed

Woodman's Food Market – Closed

Butera Market did not immediately respond to NBC Chicago's request for Christmas Day hours.

