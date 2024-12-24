What grocery stores are open on Christmas? Here's a look at stores' holiday hours

Christmas is just hours away, and as many stores have begun to close on Christmas Eve, those who need to run a last-minute errand for a holiday gathering will have limited options.
That's because many grocery stores are closed on Christmas Day for 2024, with at least one remaining closed on Dec. 26, as well.
With the holiday hours away, here's a look at store hours across the Chicago area for the rest of Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
Christmas Eve
ALDI – 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Angelo Caputo’s Fresh Market – 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Butera Market – 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. or later
Local
Cermak Fresh Market – 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Costco – Store hours vary by location, with many open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly> Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.
Food 4 Less – Closing at 8 p .m.
Henein's -- stores close at 4 p.m.
Jewel Osco – 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Mariano’s – 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Meijer – stores may vary by location, with many stores open on Christmas Eve from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Strack and Van Til – Until 6 p.m.
Target – 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Tony’s Fresh Market – 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
The Fresh Market – 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Trader Joe's – Most Trader Joe's stores will close early on Christmas Eve, with many stores open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Walmart – 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Walt’s Food Center – 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Whole Foods Market – 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Woodman's Food Market – most stores expected to be open from midnight to 5:45 p.m.
Christmas Day
ALDI – Closed
Angelo Caputo’s Fresh Market – Closed
Cermak Fresh Market – 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Costco – Closed
Food 4 Less – Closed
Henein's – Closed on Christmas Day and the day after
Jewel Osco – Closed
Mariano’s – Closed
Meijer – Closed
Strack and Van Til – Closed
Target – Closed
Tony’s Fresh Market – 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The Fresh Market – Closed
Trader Joe's – Closed
Walmart – Closed
Walt’s Food Center –Closed
Whole Foods Market – Closed
Woodman's Food Market – Closed
Butera Market did not immediately respond to NBC Chicago's request for Christmas Day hours.