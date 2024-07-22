What does the viral ‘brat' trend have to do with Kamala Harris running for president?

It turns out even Kamala Harris is having a "brat summer" this year.

Harris' presidential campaign is leaning into a viral social media trend based on Charli XCX's latest album.

Here's what we know about the "brat" trend and what it has to do with the vice president’s White House run.

What does "brat summer" mean and how did the trend start?

"Brat" is the name of English pop star Charli XCX's sixth studio album, which was released on June 7, 2024.

The album's cover art is a solid lime green background with the word "brat" written in black, vertically-stretched Arial font.

In a TikTok interview, Charli XCX explained the meaning of the word "brat," which she uses to describe herself.

“You’re just like that girl who is a little messy and likes to party and maybe says some dumb things some times,” she says. “Who feels herself, but maybe also has a breakdown, but kind of like parties through it."

She adds that a brat is "very honest, very blunt, a little bit volatile."

Charli XCX's primarily Gen Z and millennial fanbase has embraced the "brat" lifestyle, with many declaring this summer to be a "brat summer."

Where the social media trends for summer of 2023 were marked by bubblegum pink and a "clean girl" aesthetic inspired by the Barbie movie, the summer of 2024 has been declared the opposite.

Charli's iconic lime green album cover has been used as the basis of many viral memes and TikTok edits, and her "brat summer" trend is centered around a messier, "party" aesthetic.

Nonetheless, despite its traditional definition, the term "brat" is being used as a term of endearment by Charli and her fans alike.

What does "brat" have to do with Kamala Harris?

Hours after President Biden announced he was stepping down from the 2024 race and endorsing Harris, Charli XCX took to social media to show her support by tweeting "kamala IS brat."

kamala IS brat — Charli (@charli_xcx) July 22, 2024

The now-viral tweet received nearly 30 million views in just 16 hours and sparked an entire rebrand for the Harris campaign.

Formerly known as "Biden-Harris HQ," the campaign's X account has rebranded to simply "Kamala HQ," featuring a brand new brat-themed header.

Charli XCX fans are also creating viral videos that combine clips of Harris speaking with songs from the album.

In addition to the brat references, the campaign's social media account is also embracing "coconut tree" and "venn diagram" memes related to the VP.

In reference to a viral clip of Harris sharing her love for venn diagrams, the account posted a venn diagram meme on Sunday night after Biden dropped out.

Additionally, the Kamala HQ account's bio now reads "providing context," which many believe is a reference to the viral video of Harris speaking in 2023, where she said: "You think you just fell out of a coconut tree? You exist in the context of all in which you live and what came before you."