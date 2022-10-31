What Does the Bears Draft Capital Look Like After Roquan Smith Trade?

What Bears draft capital looks like after Smith trade originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears entered the 2022 season slated to pick just six times in the 2023 draft. After Ryan Poles’ blockbuster move to trade Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens in exchange for a second-round pick and a fifth-round pick, the Bears are now up to nine selections next year.

Here’s how it all shakes out:

1st

2nd

2nd (from Ravens)

3rd

4th

4th (from Eagles)

5th

5th (from Ravens)

7th

The Bears got the fourth-rounder from the Eagles in the deal that sent Robert Quinn to Philadelphia. Their sixth-round pick belongs to the Dolphins now. Ryan Pace traded that one away last season in exchange for Jakeem Grant. They used to have the Chargers 2023 sixth-rounder from the Khalil Mack trade, but Poles sent it right back to the Bolts on Day 3 of this year’s draft in exchange for two seventh-round picks.

The NFL trade deadline is at 3 p.m. on Tuesday.

