What Does the Bears Draft Capital Look Like After Quinn Trade?

What does the Bears future draft capital look like?

The Bears traded edge rusher Robert Quinn to the Philadelphia Eagles on Wednesday in exchange for a 2023 fourth-round pick.

Similarly, the Bears traded Khalil Mack before the season to the Los Angeles Chargers for a 2022 second-round pick (used on Jaquan Brisker) and a 2023 sixth-round pick – which the team traded for two seventh-round picks in 2022 (used on Elijah Hicks and Trenton Gill).

That's why the Bears don't have a sixth-round pick heading into the 2023 draft.

With the confusing parts out of the way, here's a rundown of the Bears' draft capital for the next two NFL drafts.

After today's trade the Bears have 7 picks in next year's draft:



1st

2nd

3rd

4th

4th from Eagles

5th

7th



Ryan Pace traded the team's 2023 6th-rounder to the Dolphins for Jakeem Grant last season. — Alex Shapiro (@AlexShapiroNBCS) October 27, 2022

2023 NFL draft picks:

1st: Own

2nd: Own

3rd: Own

4th: Own and Eagles' (currently No. 133 overall): traded Robert Quinn

5th: Own

6th: None: traded to Chargers for two 2022 seventh-round picks

7th: Own

2024 NFL draft picks:

1st-6th round: Own

7th: None: traded to Patriots for WR N'Keal Harry

The upcoming 2023 draft will be the first draft where the Poles-Eberflus regime will have a first-round pick. Back in 2021, former general manager Ryan Pace traded away the Bears' 2021 first-round pick, a first-rounder in the 2022 NFL draft and two future picks for Justin Fields.

In the 2022 draft, the Bears had two second-round picks, a third-round, two fifth-round picks, three sixth-round and three seventh-round picks to initiate the beginning of the era.

In 2023, barring any unexpected trades, the Bears will have a first-round pick and an extra fourth-rounder from the Eagles.

