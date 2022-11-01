What Does the Bears Draft Capital Look Like After Chase Claypool Trade?

What Bears draft capital looks like after Claypool trade originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Bears have made another blockbuster, mid-season trade. This time general manager Ryan Poles sent a second-round pick to the Pittsburgh Steelers for wide receiver Chase Claypool.

The Bears entered the 2022 season slated to pick just six times in the 2023 draft. After Poles’ blockbuster moves to trade Robert Quinn to the Philadelphia Eagles and to trade Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens, the Bears were now up to nine selections next year.

Get updates on what's happening in the Chicago area to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

The Bears are now back down to eight picks after sending a second-round pick to pry Claypool away from the Steelers.

Here’s how it all shakes out:

1st

2nd (from Ravens)

3rd

4th

4th (from Eagles)

5th

5th (from Ravens)

7th

And to recap how we got here, the Bears got the fourth-rounder from the Eagles in the deal that sent Quinn to Philadelphia. The Ravens send the Bears a second- and fifth-round pick for Smith. And the Bears sent their second-round to the Steelers for Claypool

Their sixth-round pick belongs to the Dolphins because former general manager Ryan Pace traded that one away last season in exchange for Jakeem Grant.

They used to have the Chargers 2023 sixth-rounder from the Khalil Mack trade, but Poles sent it right back to the Bolts on Day 3 of this year’s draft in exchange for two seventh-round picks.

And while the Bears have a solid slate of picks to make in the 2023 NFL Draft, they also have over $100 million in cap space to continue upgrading the roster with free agent signings next offseason.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.