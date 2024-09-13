What does Friday the 13th mean and why is it ‘unlucky'? Here's what to know about the day

Friday the 13th comes around at least once every year, and while many know of its "unlucky" reputation, not many know why.

Sept. 13 marks the first Friday the 13th of 2024, but not the last.

So what exactly makes the day so spooky?

Here's a look:

Why is Friday the 13th "unlucky"?

It's not clear where the superstition originates. Some believe it stems from the Biblical Last Supper, in which the unlucky 13th guest, Judas, betrays Jesus. Another Biblical belief is that Cain killed his brother, Abel, on Friday the 13th.

There have also been a number of notable deaths on these dates.

More than 100 of the Knights Templar are believed to have been tortured and later killed by King Philip IV of France on Friday, Oct. 13, 1307.

Beloved rapper Tupac Shakur was killed on Friday, Sept. 13, 1996. Another notable Friday the 13th death was that of Julia Child in Aug. 2004.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

What is it about the number 13?

The number 13 in itself carries with it a particularly notorious status.

Some numerologists believe the number 13 is considered unlucky because of its relation to the number 12. Numerologists consider 12 a "complete" number: 12 months in a year, 12 apostles, 12 tribes of Israel, 12 labors of Hercules, 12 gods of Olympus, 12 hours on a clock.

According to National Geographic, more than 80 percent of highrise buildings avoid having a 13th floor. Hospitals skip the 13th floor and many hotels skip having a room No. 13. Some airports even skip having a gate 13.

Historian and founder of the Stress Management Center and Phobia Institute in Asheville, North Carolina, Donald Dossey, told National Geographic, "It's been estimated that [U.S.] $800 or $900 million is lost in business on this day because people will not fly or do business they normally would do.

But the number 13 is also considered lucky by some. For pagans, it represents the number of full moons in a year.

How many Friday the 13ths are there?

Friday the 13th can come in threes, but that won't be the case for 2024.

All years will have at least one Friday the 13th and as many as three Friday the 13ths in any given calendar year.

In 2024, there are two: Sept. 10 and Dec. 13.

What if you are scared of Friday the 13th?

Many people have araskavedekatriaphobia (also known as friggatriskaidekaphobia), or fear of Friday the 13th.

If you have triskaidekaphobia, or fear of the number 13, you likely also have araskavedekatriaphobia — fear of Friday the 13th. Dr. Donald Dossey, a folklore historian, estimates that 17 to 21 million people suffer from triskaidekaphobia.

Some symptoms of the phobia of the number 13 range from anxiety to all-out panic attacks. Many people will skip work on Friday the 13th.

What else to know about Friday the 13th

The "Friday the 13th" movie franchise is going strong, despite many people's fears. Since the first film premiered in 1980, the franchise's 12 films have grossed more than $380 million at the box office worldwide, according to Box Office Mojo.

Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen were born on Friday the 13th in 1986. Other celebs include Steve Buscemi, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Kate Walsh and director Alfred Hitchcock.

Chicago Friday the 13th deals

Musix Box Theatre

The Music Box will host an eight-film Friday the 13th marathon. Details here.

The Vic Theatre

The Vic Theatre will host a special screening of Friday the 13th starting at 7:30 p.m. The screening will only be for those 19 and older. Details here.

Hubbard Inn

The Hubbard Inn will be hosting a "cheers to the unlucky" wristband event in celebration of Friday the 13th. Details here.

The Insect Asylum

The Insect Asylum will host a flash sale for "wicked" henna tattoos this Friday the 13th. Details here.

Gem: A Vintage Collective

The vintage group will offer custom chain stitching, custom jewelry, "tooth gems," tarot readings and vintage shopping. Details here.

Tattoo shop deals

There are a number of Chicago-area tattoo shops offering discounts in honor of the day.

TATU TATTOO (WICKER PARK)

RED DEVIL TATTOO

FUDO TATTOO

CHITOWN TATTOO

DREAM CITY TATTOO

JADE DRAGON TATTOO

PINK RHINO TATTOO

TATTOO FACTORY

TWISTED TATTOO STUDIO