What does a red flag warning mean? What to know as alert issued in Chicago area

The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for parts of the Chicago area Friday, with wind gusts of up to 50 miles per hour in the forecast.

The warning comes as wind advisories and high wind watches were also been issued across the Chicago area both Friday and Saturday.

So what does a red flag warning mean?

Here's what to know:

What is a red flag warning?

According to the NWS, a red flag warning is issued when the combination of dry fuels and weather conditions support extreme fire danger. For northern Illinois and northwest Indiana, the red flag warning criteria includes sustained 20-foot winds of 20 mph or higher, relative humidity less than 25% and 10-hour fuel moisture at 8% per day.

"A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly," the NWS said in the alert issued Friday. A combination of strong winds, relative humidity and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior."

When and where is the warning in effect?

The warning is in effect from 1-9 p.m. CT Friday in the following counties:

McHenry

DeKalb

Kane

DuPage

LaSalle

Kendall

Grundy

Will

Kankakee

Wind advisory and watch

For McHenry, DeKalb, Kane, LaSalle, Kendall, and Grundy counties, a wind advisory begins at 12 p.m. Friday and continues through 1 a.m. Saturday. A high wind watch then takes effect Saturday morning and continues through the afternoon.

For Lake, DuPage, Kankakee, Cook and Will counties in Illinois, along with Lake, Newton, Jasper and Porter counties in Indiana, the advisory begins at 4 p.m. and continues through 1 a.m. Saturday. A high wind watch will also be in effect Saturday morning through the afternoon.

The alerts warn of gusts of up to 50 mph during the advisory, and possibly even as high as 60 mph during the watch.