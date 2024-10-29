The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for much of the Chicago area Tuesday, with strong wind gusts expected and temperatures likely to break a 25-year-old heat record.

But what exactly does the warning mean for Chicago's Tuesday weather forecast?

According to the NWS, a red flag warning means "critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly."

"A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior."

As of 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, wind gusts were already as high as 30 miles-per-hour in some spots, NBC 5 Meteorologist Alicia Roman said, with gusts expected to hit 45 mph at times as the day continues.

Tuesday will also be warm, Roman said, with highs expected to reach the low-to-mid 80s by afternoon. Those temperatures threaten the record high of 78 degrees, Roman said, set in 1999.

Temperatures were already in the 70s as of 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, Roman added.

Red Flag Warning Issued

Such warm temperatures and gusty winds create a high fire risk, the NBC 5 Storm Team said, with the Red Flag Warning set to go into effect Tuesday afternoon for much of the Chicago area.

Strong winds paired with warm and dry conditions will create a "significant fire risk," the NWS said, with "favorable conditions" for rapid-spreading brush and grass fires Tuesday afternoon, especially in parts near and south of I-80.

According to the NWS, a Red Flag Warning will go into effect at 12 p.m. for DuPage, Cook, La Salle, Kendall, Grundy, Will and Kankakee counties in Illinois, and Porter, Newton and Jasper counties in Indiana.

The warning will last through 9 p.m. Tuesday, the NWS said.

Record warmth, strong southwest winds, and dry conditions will allow any grass or brush fires to spread out of control especially in the magenta shaded counties. Report any fires promptly to local emergency management officials. #ILwx #INwx pic.twitter.com/iAC0Oh7or5 — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) October 29, 2024

In McHenry, Lake, DeKalb and Kane counties, a special weather statement was in place for Tuesday, warning of "elevated fire danger."

"The combination of gusty southerly winds, very warm temperatures, and dry conditions will cause elevated fire danger this afternoon," the NWS said.

According to the NWS, strong winds were expected to persist through Thursday, with the strongest winds most likely Wednesday night into Thursday.

"Loose objects such as Halloween decorations may move around due to the winds," the NWS warned.

Hold onto your hat! Periods of strong winds will prevail all the way through Thursday. Right now, the strongest winds are favored in the Wednesday night to Thursday timeframe. Loose objects such as Halloween decorations may move around due to the winds. #ILwx #INwx pic.twitter.com/0TCnZUcEhy — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) October 29, 2024

Wednesday will also see warm temperatures, Roman said, with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

"I don't think we'll beat a record, but we'll be close," Roman said, noting Wednesday's record high of 85 degrees was set in 1950.

According to Roman, clouds were expected to increase Wednesday afternoon, with a cold front and showers set to move in overnight.

By around 6 a.m., the rain could make for a soggy commute on Halloween morning, Roman said.

Temperatures Thursday will also quickly drop, with readings in the 60s in the morning. By around 1 p.m., temperatures were expected to fall into the 50s, Roman said, with readings in the upper 40s by trick-or-treating time.

"Kinda chilly," Roman said, of the Halloween forecast this year. "At least there will not be snow and it stays dry for the trick-or-treaters."