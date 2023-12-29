What documents do I need to renew my driver's license in Illinois?

With the new year just around the corner, many people are making sure they're up to date with their driver's license and ID cards, as some residents are preparing for a necessary renewal.

It feels like everyone has had the frustrating experience of arriving at a Secretary of State's office to either obtain or renew their driver's license and being told they're missing one of seemingly dozens of documents needed.

Identification documents accepted by the Illinois Secretary of State's office are separated into four categories:

Group A: Written signature

Group B: Date of birth

Group C: Social Security number

Group D: Residency

Individuals hoping to renew their standard driver's license or state ID card will need to bring one document that satisfies Group A, while also requiring a document that satisfies Group D if requesting an address change.

Individuals hoping to receive a REAL ID driver's license or state ID card, which will required to board domestic flights starting in May 2025, must bring one document for Group A and two documents for Group D if requesting an address change.

Documents from Groups B and C are only required for individuals applying for a driver's license or state ID card in Illinois for the first time, in which one document from each of the four groups is required for a standard driver's license or state ID card.

First-time applicants aiming to receive a REAL ID driver's license or state ID card must bring one document from Groups A, B and C and two documents from Group D.

Below is a look at the documents that satisfy each of the group's requirements:

Group A (written signature)

Canceled check within 90 days of application

Cooperative Driver Testing Program Certificate

Court Order

Credit Card/Debit Card (American Express, Diners Club, Discover, Mastercard, Visa)

Current driver's license/ID card from other U.S. state

Illinois driver's license/ID card current or expired less than one year

Medicare card

Mortgage or installment loan documents

Passport (Valid foreign or U.S.)

Social Security card

Temporary driver's license/ID card

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services forms (I-551, I-766, I-94 with valid passport)

U.S. Military driver's license/ID card

U.S. Military service record

Group B (date of birth)

Adoption records

Birth certificate

Citizenship certificate

Court order (change of birth date)

Certified grade/high school/college transcript

Consular report of birth abroad

Illinois driver's license or ID card

Naturalization certificate (N550/N570)

REAL ID driver's license or ID card

Social Security Award Letter

USCIS forms - I-551, I-571, I-766, I-797A, I-94

U.S. Military driver's license/ID card

U.S. Military service record

U.S. Passport or Passport Card

U.S. Visa

Group C (Social Security number)

Illinois driver's license record

Illinois ID card record

Non-SSA-1099 form

Paystub or printed electronic deposit with name and SSN

Social Security Award Letter

Social Security Card

SSA-1099 form

U.S. Military driver's license/ID card

U.S. Military service record

W-2

Group D (residency)

Official electronic statement (within 90 days of application)

Bank statement (within 90 days of application)

Canceled check (within 90 days of application)

Certified grade/high school/college transcript

Credit card statement (within 90 days of application)

Credit report (within 12 months of application)

Deed/title, mortgage, rental/lease agreement

Insurance policy (homeowner's or rental)

Letter on official School Letterhead (within 90 days of application)

Medical claim or statement of benefits (within 90 days of application)

Official mail from a government agency

Paystub or electronic deposit receipt

Pension or retirement statement

Phone Book, produced by a phone book publisher

Report Card from grade/high school or college/university

Tuition invoice or official mail from college/university (within 12 months of application)

Utility bill (within 90 days of application)

List of unacceptable documents

Bond receipt or bail/bond card

Business card

Check cashing card

Club/fraternal membership card

College or University ID card

Commercially produced ID card

Department of Human Services card or documents

Fishing license

Healthcare and Family Services card

Handwritten ID/employment card

Hunting license

Illinois concealed carry card

Illinois FOID card

Instruction permit/receipt

Insurance card

International driving permit

Library card

Personal mail

Traffic citation

Unlicensed financial institution loan papers

Vehicle registration

Video Club membership card

Wallet ID

More information on requirements can be found here.