What documents are needed for a Real ID? What to know ahead of the deadline

A federal law requiring Americans to present a Real ID or another accepted form of identification to fly within the United States will soon take effect following nearly two decades of deadlines and extensions.

Under the Real ID Act, beginning May 7, everyone 18 years old and above will need to submit a Real ID-compliant driver's license or a different permitted form of ID, such as a U.S. Passport, to board a domestic flight and access certain federal facilities.

DMVs in Illinois and other states are seeing spikes in appointment requests and walk-ins for people seeking the enhanced identification cards, and most states have embarked on public information campaigns to help clear up any confusion around the new policies.

The Illinois Secretary of State's office recently opened a walk-in "Real ID supercenter" in downtown Chicago to help quell satisfy some of the demand, located at 191 N. Clark Street, which also acts as the city's Voting Supersite during elections.

If you want to get a Real ID, there are specific documents you will need to obtain, and here's what you need to know.

Document to Verify Legal Name

This document must be used to verify your first, middle, and last name. An original or a certified copy is required, according to the Illinois Secretary of State's Office.

-Certified copy of a birth certificate.

-Valid U.S. passport or passport card

-Certificate of Citizenship issued by the Department of Homeland Security.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

-Certificate of Naturalization issued by DHS.

-Employment Authorization Document issued by DHS.

-Foreign passport with a valid U.S. visa affixed, and accompanied by an approved Form I-94.

-Permanent resident card issued by DHS or the U.S. Immigration and Naturalization Service.

-Real ID card.

Document That Contains Social Security Number

-Social Security card

-W-2

-Pay stub bearing name and SSN.

-SSA-1099 form.

-Non-SSA-1099 form.

Proof of Residency

At least two of these documents must be presented, and both must have your current address.

-Bank statement.

-Canceled check.

-Credit card statement.

-High school or university transcript.

-Credit report.

-Deed/title, mortgage, or lease.

-Insurance policy.

-Letter on official school letterhead.

-Medical claim or statement of benefits from an insurance company.

-Pay stub or electronic deposit receipt.

-Official mail received from a government agency.

-Pension or retirement statement.

-Report card from school or university.

-Tuition invoice or other mail from a university.

-Utility bill.

-Voter registration card.

Written Signature

At least one of these documents must be presented:

-Illinois driver's license

-Illinois learner's permit.

-Out-of-state driver's license.

-Canceled check.

-Court order.

-Credit/debit card.

-Foreign passport.

-ID card issued by a government agency.

-DCFS verification form.

-Medicare card.

-Mortgage or installment loan document.

-Social Security card.

-U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services forms.

-U.S. Military ID

-U.S. Military Service Record.

These documents must be presented at an SOS or DMV office, and hard copies are required of all documents.

Still seeking information about the Real ID transition? Here are some commonly asked questions.

How do I know if I have a Real ID?

Your driver's license or state ID is Real-ID compliant if it has a star in the upper right-hand corner.

How much does a Real ID cost?

The fee for a Real ID is $30 - the same as a regular driver's license and ID card in Illinois.

How do I make an appointment with the Illinois Secretary of State?

Real ID appointments can be booked on the Illinois Secretary of State's website.

An appointment isn't the only option to obtain a Real ID, however.

In addition to the new supersite, 12 Illinois DMV locations are offering Real ID services without appointments from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. every Saturday through May 10. Find the complete list here.

How do I obtain a Real ID if I live in Indiana?

A Real ID can be acquired by visiting an Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles branch and providing the required documents. In Indiana, a Real ID costs $17.50 for a driver's license or $9 for a state-issued ID card. An appointment isn't required in Indiana.

What other forms of identification will be accepted in place of a Real ID?

A passport or Real ID won't be your only options to fly within the U.S. The following other forms of identification are accepted by the Transportation Security Administration:

U.S. passport card

DHS trusted traveler cards (Global Entry, NEXUS, SENTRI, FAST)

U.S. Department of Defense ID, including IDs issued to dependents

Permanent resident card

Border crossing card

An acceptable photo ID issued by a federally recognized Tribal Nation/Indian Tribe, including Enhanced Tribal Cards (ETCs).

HSPD-12 PIV card

Foreign government-issued passport

Canadian provincial driver's license or Indian and Northern Affairs Canada card

Transportation worker identification credential

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Employment Authorization Card (I-766)

U.S. Merchant Mariner Credential

Veteran Health Identification Card (VHIC)

Will a child need a Real ID to board a plane?

According to the TSA, children under 18 are not required to provide identification when traveling with a companion within the U.S. The companion will need identification.