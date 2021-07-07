Illinois residents who need to renew their driver’s licenses or state ID cards now have more time to do so under an extension granted by Secretary of State Jesse White’s office.

But what will you need to renew a standard driver's license in Illinois?

Show document displaying proof of identification, which could contain your: Written signature (current driver's license, canceled check, court order, credit card) Date of birth (birth certificate, adoption record, citizenship certificate, U.S. passport) Social Security number (social security card, W-2 form) Residency (bank statement, insurance policy, pay stub, utility bill)

Provide any currently valid out-of-state drivers licenses or IDs

Pass any necessary tests, such as vision screening

Take photo for the driver's license

For the full list of acceptable documents, click here.

White’s office is still encouraging residents who are eligible to renew their identification online to take advantage of that service. Residents can also renew license plate stickers online by using a registration ID and PIN, which are located on renewal notices and registration cards mailed by the state.

Drivers who are eligible to renew their licenses online will receive a letter containing a PIN number approximately 90 days before the expiration of their license, White said.

Drivers can check whether they are eligible for online renewal on the SOS office’s website.

The extension moved the deadline for renewing driver's licenses and ID cards five months to Jan. 1, 2022, including for those that expire between July and December of this year.

The previous deadline had been set for Aug. 1, but White's office said it was extended "so customers do not need to rush into Driver Services facilities, especially during hot weather."

“Extending expiration dates until January 1, 2022, means people with an expired driver’s license or ID card do not need to rush into a Driver Services facility immediately,” White said in a statement. “During hot weather, I would suggest residents consider delaying visits to Driver Services facilities. But if you must visit a facility, please come prepared to wait outside due to continued social distancing efforts, which limits the number of people inside a facility at one time. We are allowing more people in the facilities at one time due to relaxed protocols.”

The extension does not apply to commercial driver’s licenses (CDL) and CDL learner’s permits.

The shift in deadlines for drivers comes after Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed into law Friday Senate Bill 2232, which allowed such extensions to take place.

Those seeking to renew their identification are also reminded that the federal REAL ID deadline has been extended to May 3, 2023.

REAL ID-compliant identification will be required at all airports and in all federally-controlled buildings beginning in May 2023. The new REAL ID-compliant driver’s licenses can be obtained only via in-person visits to SOS office locations, and require additional validation procedures, which can be found on the CyberDriveIllinois website.