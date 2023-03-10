What did the Bears receive in return for the No. 1 overall pick? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Bears have made a blockbuster trade of the top overall pick in next month's NFL Draft on Friday, sending the first selection to the Carolina Panthers in exchange for a heavy haul that includes wide receiver D.J. Moore and four draft picks to Chicago, according to a report from Ian Rapoport.

Major draft shakeup 🚨 🚨 🚨



Sources say the #Bears are trading the No. 1 overall pick to the #Panthers in exchange for big-time compensation including multiple 1st rounders. Chicago loads up and lands at No. 9, while Carolina can draft its QB of the future. pic.twitter.com/DNvYMStoxd — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 10, 2023

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

In addition to Moore, the Bears received the 9th and 61st overall picks in the 2023 NFL Draft, while also receiving a first-round pick in 2024 and a second-round pick in 2025.

Following Friday's draft pick acquisitions, the Bears now hold a total of 10 selections for next month's draft, including three picks in the first two rounds and the first selection of the third round.

Five-year NFL veteran D.J. Moore also joins the Bears in the trade, looks to build off of a career-high seven touchdown receptions while providing signal-caller Justin Fields with another downfield weapon. Moore, entering his age-26 season, has recorded 364 receptions, 5,201 receiving yards and 21 touchdown catches.

The Bears also hope Moore can bring stability to the receiving core, as the wideout has not missed a game over the past two seasons. The receiver signed a three-year extension worth nearly $62 million last March, totaling his contract to four years and giving him three years of control with the Bears.

As for the Panthers, the trade for the top overall pick comes on the heels of a 7-10 season that saw the team trade star running back Christian McCaffrey to the 49ers mid-season, signaling what is potentially the start of a rebuilding era for the fledgling franchise. This could bode well for the Bears, who will receive Carolina's first-round pick in the 2024 draft, helping the team further stockpile future resources.

Now, the Bears will shift their attention toward their drafting needs at the No. 9 overall pick at next month's NFL Draft in Kansas City from April 27-29.